Log9 Materials inaugurates InstaCharge Station in Bengaluru

Advanced battery-tech start-up Log9 Materials on Thursday inaugurated its first InstaCharge Station in Bengaluru and said it plans to expand the charging infrastructure to other major cities and smaller towns going forward.









With its InstaCharge Stations, Log9 aims to provide the throughput that the fleet operators require to efficiently work on their deliveries and keep their vehicles charged all the time, the platform said in a statement. The company is also looking to provide ‘InstaCharge-On-Demand’ service, such as a mobile EV-charging station that provides on-demand roadside assistance in case of any emergency requirements to the fleet operators, it said.

It also launched its ‘Responsible Delivery Movement’ campaign from its Bengaluru headquarters, which it plans to make a long-term movement towards a more sustainable and responsible way of doing deliveries on electric vehicles, according to the company. To further strengthen the EV ecosystem, Log9 will launch its instant charging facilities to increase the density of available charging units across cities, starting with Bengaluru, it said.

Akshay Singhal, founder CEO of Log9 Materials, said, “The ‘Responsible Delivery Movement’ is Log9’s initiative to revolutionise the future of the last-mile delivery segment with Log 9’s InstaCharge batteries integrated into EVs. It is unfortunate to note that as of date, EVs aren’t too much commercially-viable in our country due to the significant downtime they offer to drivers.”

However, with Log9’s RapidX battery packs, delivery agents can charge their vehicles from 0 to 100 per cent in a matter of just 15 minutes, which eliminates an important concern of switching to EVs and solves the range anxiety issue, he said. Log9 Materials co-founder Kartik Hajela said, “By creating sustainable EV batteries that are perfect for our country, we are hoping to be able to enter a large part of the delivery-fleet ecosystem. And, by achieving that, carbon reduction will be applied and endorsed on a grander scale.”