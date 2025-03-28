Connect with us

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic's Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic's Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
In a groundbreaking moment on Shark Tank India Season 4, Chennai-based prosthetics startup Symbionic, founded by Rishi Krishna, secured a game-changing investment from Namita Thapar and an unprecedented ₹1 crore grant from Jeet Adani. The episode, part of the special Divyang (Differently-Abled) edition, highlighted Symbionic’s mission to redefine assistive technology in India.

A Vision Born from Adversity

The story of Symbionic is deeply personal. Its founder, Rishi Krishna, lost his right arm in a devastating bus accident in 2018. Frustrated by the limitations of traditional prosthetics, he refused to accept a future constrained by outdated technology. Determined to create a better solution, he envisioned a prosthetic that was functional, advanced, and aesthetically empowering.

This journey was not his alone. Niranjan Kumar Raghupathi, his best friend since ninth grade, joined him as co-founder. A Mechanical Engineering graduate from Politecnico di Milano, Niranjan had lucrative global career opportunities but chose to return to India to build Symbionic alongside Rishi. Their friendship, fueled by a shared dream, laid the foundation for what is now a revolution in prosthetic technology.

Disrupting the Prosthetics Industry

Symbionic has already developed two cutting-edge products: the Krea Adaptive, a modular prosthetic arm with interchangeable attachments designed for affordability and accessibility, and the Titan Bionic Arm, which replicates natural hand movements through state-of-the-art control systems. These innovations set a new standard for user-friendly and technologically superior prosthetics in India.

The startup had already caught the attention of major investors before its Shark Tank India debut. Kumar Vembu, Co-Founder of Zoho, recognized the potential of Symbionic’s vision early on, investing through Mudhal Partners a year before its national television breakthrough.

A Landmark Moment on Shark Tank India

On Shark Tank India, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, saw the immense potential of Symbionic’s mission and made an offer of ₹40 lakh for 2% equity and ₹40 lakh as debt at 10% interest. The Symbionic team, confident in their innovation and impact, negotiated a revised deal of ₹40 lakh for 1% equity, an additional 1% advisory equity, and ₹40 lakh as debt, which Namita gladly accepted.

However, the night’s defining moment came when Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airports, was so inspired by Symbionic’s mission that he pledged an unprecedented ₹1 crore grant. The grant will be disbursed in two phases, ensuring long-term support tied to product development and distribution milestones.

The Future of Assistive Tech in India

For Rishi Krishna, this funding represents more than just financial backing—it signifies a movement towards an inclusive future. Speaking about the investment, he said, “This isn’t just about funding—it’s about belief. We are creating a world where disability does not mean disadvantage. With the support of our investors, team, and India’s growing innovation ecosystem, we are just getting started.”

The episode ended on an emotional and historic note, celebrating resilience, innovation, and the power of purpose-driven entrepreneurship. With this new wave of support, Symbionic is now set to scale operations across India, expand its product line to cater to other disabilities, and position India as a global leader in assistive technology. From personal tragedy to national recognition, Symbionic’s journey is a testament to how technology can change lives—and they are just getting started.


