Iyaso Secures $500K Funding to Revolutionize AI-Powered Speech Therapy

Iyaso, an AI-powered speech therapy startup, has raised $500,000 in pre-seed funding, marking a major step toward making speech therapy more accessible, effective, and engaging. The investment round was led by Malpani Ventures, with participation from several prominent angel investors, signalling strong confidence in the company’s potential to disrupt traditional speech therapy methods.

With over 400 million people worldwide affected by speech and language disorders, Iyaso aims to bridge a critical gap in the availability and effectiveness of treatment. Conventional speech therapy is often expensive, time-consuming, and difficult to access, especially in underserved regions. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Iyaso’s solutions provide structured, personalized interventions that help users improve their speech in real-world settings.

Eloquent: A Game-Changer for Speech Therapy

Launched in July 2024, Iyaso’s flagship product, Eloquent, has already reached 20,000+ users across 150+ countries. Designed specifically for individuals who stutter, Eloquent integrates AI-driven exercises and immersive practice simulations to enhance fluency and confidence. Unlike traditional therapy methods, which often rely on one-on-one sessions with speech therapists, Eloquent allows users to practice anytime, anywhere, with real-time AI feedback tailored to their needs.

The impact of Eloquent has been remarkable:

53% reduction in stuttering severity

34% improvement in communication confidence

75% of users moving to a lower stuttering severity category

These results demonstrate the transformative potential of AI-powered speech therapy and reinforce Iyaso’s mission to bring effective treatment to millions who otherwise lack access.

A Founder’s Personal Journey Inspires Innovation

Iyaso’s vision is deeply rooted in personal experience. Founder Viraj Kulkarni, who has struggled with severe stuttering since childhood, understands the frustration and stigma associated with speech disorders. His firsthand experience, combined with his expertise in AI-driven healthcare solutions, motivated him to create Iyaso Eloquent.

“Nine out of ten of our users have never visited a speech therapist and likely never will,” said Viraj Kulkarni, who is based in Pune, India. “Eloquent offers a glimpse of how technology can deliver effective and scalable speech therapy to millions of people who are currently deprived of it.”

Investor Confidence and Future Expansion

Investors see Iyaso as a pioneer in AI-driven digital therapeutics. “We are thrilled to back Iyaso in their mission to make speech therapy universally accessible,” said Dhruv Sane, Principal at Malpani Ventures. “This is exactly the kind of high-impact innovation that we believe AI can bring to healthcare. We are confident that Viraj and his team are uniquely positioned to lead this transformation.”

With this new funding, Iyaso plans to expand its product offerings, incorporating new AI-powered digital therapeutics to address a wider range of speech and communication challenges. The company aims to scale its impact globally, ensuring that anyone, anywhere, can access life-changing speech therapy.

As AI continues to reshape healthcare, Iyaso stands at the forefront of a new era in speech therapy, empowering individuals with the confidence and tools to communicate effectively.