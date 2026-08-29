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Trump to Skip Ground Zero for 9/11 Anniversary, Will Attend Pentagon Ceremony Instead

Trump to Skip Ground Zero for 9:11 Anniversary Will Attend Pentagon Ceremony Instead

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Trump to Skip Ground Zero for 9/11 Anniversary, Will Attend Pentagon Ceremony Instead

The White House has rejected reports that Trump’s decision was driven by a dispute over whether he would be allowed to speak at Ground Zero. Reports suggest that Trump had initially wanted to attend the New York ceremony but changed plans after organizers would not permit him to deliver remarks. The annual Ground Zero commemoration has traditionally restricted political speeches to preserve its nonpartisan character.
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Donald Trump will mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the Pentagon rather than Ground Zero in New York City, setting up a striking change from the ceremony he attended during the 2024 presidential campaign.

The decision comes as the country prepares for a quarter-century commemoration of the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people and reshaped American politics, security and foreign policy.

Trump Confirms Pentagon 9/11 Plans

Trump confirmed Friday that he plans to attend the Pentagon ceremony when reporters asked why he would not return to Ground Zero. “Because I’m going to the Pentagon,” Trump said.

Vice President JD Vance is expected to represent the administration at the New York City ceremony, while other senior officials are expected to participate in commemorations in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The White House has rejected reports that Trump’s decision was driven by a dispute over whether he would be allowed to speak at Ground Zero.

The New York Times reported that Trump had initially wanted to attend the New York ceremony but changed plans after organizers would not permit him to deliver remarks. The annual Ground Zero commemoration has traditionally restricted political speeches to preserve its nonpartisan character.

White House communications director Steven Cheung dismissed that account as “FAKE NEWS,” while a senior administration official also described the report as false.

Why Ground Zero Is So Significant for Trump

The decision carries particular weight because Donald Trump has deep personal ties to New York and has repeatedly spoken about his experiences in the city on September 11, 2001.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said Trump would use the 25th anniversary to remember those killed, honor their families and recognize first responders.

Trump last attended the Ground Zero ceremony in 2024, appearing alongside then-President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Vance. None of the political leaders delivered speeches at the memorial event.

His 2024 appearance came during the final stretch of the presidential campaign that ultimately returned him to the White House.

Trump also visited New York in 2021 to meet firefighters and police officers on the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Trump Has Marked 9/11 at the Pentagon Before

The Pentagon is not an unfamiliar location for Trump’s September 11 commemorations.

During his first presidency, Trump marked the anniversary at the Pentagon in 2017 and 2019. In 2018 and 2020, he traveled to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after passengers attempted to regain control of the hijacked aircraft.

Trump also visited the Pentagon on 9/11 last year before traveling to New York for a Yankees game honoring victims of the attacks.

This year’s ceremony, however, will carry added significance because it marks 25 years since the attacks.

A Highly Charged 25th Anniversary

Trump’s Pentagon appearance could also attract additional attention because it follows a Republican political gathering in Dallas scheduled for September 9 and 10.

He is then expected to travel to Ireland, where the Irish Open golf tournament is being held at his golf resort.

Meanwhile, the Ground Zero ceremony is expected to feature Vance and other prominent political figures. The event’s longstanding restrictions on political speeches are intended to keep the focus firmly on victims, survivors and families rather than partisan politics.

For Trump, choosing the Pentagon means his 25th-anniversary appearance will take place at one of the three locations directly targeted on September 11, 2001.

The decision is likely to keep the spotlight on the president’s relationship with New York, the traditions surrounding the 9/11 memorial ceremony and the increasingly political debate over how America’s defining tragedy should be remembered.

  • Trump to Skip Ground Zero for 9:11 Anniversary Will Attend Pentagon Ceremony Instead
  • Trump to Skip Ground Zero for 9:11 Anniversary Will Attend Pentagon Ceremony Instead

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