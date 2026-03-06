Anthropic CEO Says Company Will Challenge U.S. “Supply Chain Risk” Label in Court

Artificial intelligence major Anthropic is preparing for a legal battle with the U.S. government after being designated a national security “supply chain risk,” a move that could significantly impact its ability to work with defense contractors.

CEO Dario Amodei confirmed that the company plans to challenge the designation in court, saying the firm has “no choice” but to contest the decision. The dispute centers on how Anthropic’s AI models, including its flagship chatbot Claude, may be used by the U.S. military.

The escalating conflict highlights growing tensions between AI developers and governments over the ethical boundaries of advanced artificial intelligence in defense operations.

Pentagon Dispute Over AI Use

The controversy stems from negotiations between Anthropic and the United States Department of Defense regarding access to the company’s AI systems.

Anthropic reportedly sought assurances that its technology would not be used for fully autonomous weapons systems or for mass domestic surveillance of American citizens. However, the Pentagon requested broader access to Anthropic’s Claude AI for all lawful purposes tied to military operations.

When negotiations stalled, the government formally classified Anthropic as a “supply chain risk,” effectively restricting defense contractors from using the company’s AI tools on military projects.

According to Dario Amodei, Anthropic’s concerns were not about influencing operational military decisions but about limiting certain high-risk applications of artificial intelligence.

Rare and Controversial Designation

The Anthropic supply chain risk label is rarely applied to American technology companies. Historically, such designations have been reserved for foreign firms considered national security threats, such as Huawei.

Anthropic is now believed to be the first U.S.-based AI company to publicly receive this designation.

As a result, companies working with the Pentagon must certify that they do not use Anthropic’s models in defense-related work. The move has already prompted some defense technology firms to reconsider or halt their use of Claude.

However, the restriction appears to apply specifically to military contracts rather than commercial partnerships unrelated to government work.

Industry Partners Assess the Impact

The decision has raised concerns among major technology partners. Software giant Microsoft, which previously announced plans to invest up to $5 billion in Anthropic, said its legal teams had reviewed the designation.

The company concluded that Anthropic’s AI tools can continue to be offered to commercial customers, provided they are not used in projects tied directly to the U.S. military.

Anthropic previously secured a $200 million contract with the Pentagon and became one of the first AI labs to integrate its systems into classified mission workflows.

Intensifying AI Rivalry

The dispute has also intensified competition within the AI sector. Shortly after Anthropic was blacklisted, rival AI developer OpenAI announced its own agreement with the Defense Department to deploy its models in classified government networks.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the partnership reflected a shared commitment to responsible AI development while supporting national security goals.

The rapid developments have fueled debate over whether governments or private companies should determine how AI technologies are used in military operations.

Political Tensions Add Fuel to the Conflict

Relations between Anthropic and the Trump administration have reportedly grown strained in recent months.

Amodei recently apologized for an internal memo that surfaced publicly, suggesting political tensions may have influenced the government’s stance toward the company.

Despite the controversy, Anthropic maintains that its focus remains on ensuring AI systems are deployed responsibly and ethically.

The upcoming legal challenge could set an important precedent for how governments regulate AI providers and define acceptable limits for artificial intelligence in national defense.