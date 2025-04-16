Connect with us

W Chain Launches Commercial Blockchain Network with Record-Low Gas Fees and Global Expansion Plans

Blockchain

W Chain, the next-generation hybrid blockchain platform, officially launched its commercial network. With transaction fees that are dramatically lower than any major blockchain, the blockchain platform is setting new standards for efficiency and affordability.

Breakthrough Gas Fee Model: 200,000x Cheaper Than Ethereum

The highlight of W Chain’s commercial debut is its disruptive fee structure. The blockchain platform offers unmatched affordability with a base gas fee of just 200 Gwei, equivalent to $0.000005 per transaction.

Blockchain

Average Gas Fee per Transaction

Ethereum

$1.47

Polygon

$0.0000147

BSC

$0.0525

W Chain

$0.000005

W Chain has named Sathya Prakash Vice President to lead its global expansion. Reporting directly to the Board, Prakash will oversee global operations, strategic partnerships, and the continued development of the ecosystem. His appointment is part of the blockchain platform’s broader leadership rotation strategy to ensure transparency and enhanced executive management across the organisation.

“With Sathya’s leadership, we are confident in our ability to translate this technological advantage into widespread adoption,” said Anish Jain, Founder and Group CEO.

From Layer 1 Network to Commercial

The hybrid blockchain platform has quickly matured from a high-performance Layer 1 network into a comprehensive blockchain platform. Key services already launched include W Swap – Decentralised exchange, Validator node activation and Full-scale RPC services for developers.

These foundational elements support a robust infrastructure for Web3 applications and global payments.

New Features Coming Soon

W Chain blockchain is not slowing down. The company plans to introduce Premium Accounts, Blockchain-powered prepaid cards, “Memes for Cause” and comic meme NFTs and Advanced DeFi protocol upgrades in the next quarter.


