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Trump Crypto Venture Hit With Lawsuit: Billionaire Alleges ‘Extortion’ Scheme

Trump Crypto Venture Hit With Lawsuit Billionaire Alleges ‘Extortion’ Scheme World Liberty Financial WLFI Token Justin Sun Eric Trump Donald Trump

Cryptocurrency

Trump Crypto Venture Hit With Lawsuit: Billionaire Alleges ‘Extortion’ Scheme

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A major legal battle has erupted in the cryptocurrency world as billionaire entrepreneur Justin Sun files a lawsuit against World Liberty Financial, a digital asset firm co-founded by Donald Trump and his son Eric Trump.

Justin Sun alleges that the company engaged in an “illegal scheme” to freeze his holdings of WLFI tokens, effectively stripping him of governance rights and threatening to permanently destroy, or “burn”, his assets. The lawsuit, filed in a U.S. federal court, marks a dramatic escalation in tensions between one of the project’s largest investors and its leadership.

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Allegations of Token Freezing and Governance Abuse

At the heart of the dispute is Justin Sun’s claim that his WLFI tokens, once valued at over $1 billion, have been locked without justification. According to the complaint, the crypto venture implemented mechanisms that prevented him from trading or voting on key governance proposals.

Justin Sun argues this undermines the foundational principles of blockchain technology, which emphasize decentralization and user autonomy. He further alleges that promises made to investors about token liquidity and governance participation were “false and misleading.”

The value of WLFI tokens has also seen a sharp decline, falling from approximately $0.31 to under $0.08, intensifying investor concerns.

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Company Pushes Back Against Claims

In response, World Liberty Financial has strongly denied all allegations. Company representatives accused Sun of attempting to deflect attention from his own alleged misconduct, describing the lawsuit as “meritless” and a “desperate attempt” to manipulate public perception.

The firm maintains that any restrictions placed on Justin Sun’s holdings were necessary to protect the platform and its users. It has also challenged Sun’s role within the organization, stating he never held an operational position despite his financial backing.

Crypto Governance Under Scrutiny

The case raises broader questions about governance structures in emerging crypto ventures. Unlike traditional equity, tokens like WLFI often do not grant ownership or dividends, but instead provide limited voting rights, making disputes over control particularly contentious.

Justin Sun, who founded TRON, claims that World Liberty embedded “backdoor” controls into its smart contracts, allowing unilateral action against token holders. If proven, such mechanisms could have significant implications for investor trust across the crypto sector.

The controversy also highlights the growing intersection of politics and digital finance, as high-profile figures increasingly enter the cryptocurrency space.

A High-Stakes Legal and Political Clash

The lawsuit underscores the risks associated with celebrity-backed crypto ventures, where branding and influence can attract massive investment but also invite scrutiny. Reports suggest the Trump family has generated substantial revenue from the project, further raising the stakes of the dispute.

For Justin Sun, a long-time supporter of Trump’s pro-crypto stance, the legal action represents a sharp reversal in relations. He claims he attempted to resolve the issue privately before turning to the courts.

As the case unfolds, it could set important precedents for how crypto assets are governed and protected under law. With billions in value and reputational stakes on the line, the outcome may influence future regulations and investor confidence in blockchain-based ventures.

For now, the clash between Sun and World Liberty Financial serves as a stark reminder: in the fast-evolving world of cryptocurrency, transparency and trust remain as valuable as the assets themselves.

  • Trump Crypto Venture Hit With Lawsuit Billionaire Alleges ‘Extortion’ Scheme World Liberty Financial WLFI Token Justin Sun Eric Trump Donald Trump
  • Trump Crypto Venture Hit With Lawsuit Billionaire Alleges ‘Extortion’ Scheme World Liberty Financial WLFI Token Justin Sun Eric Trump Donald Trump

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