Bitget Records $2.08 Trillion in Q1 2025 Trading Volume, Spot Trading Jumps 159%

Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced a landmark quarter, closing Q1 2025 with a total trading volume of $2.08 trillion. The impressive figure was fueled by a 159% surge in spot trading, which alone accounted for $387 billion, highlighting Bitget’s continued momentum and growing influence in the digital asset market.

Explosive Growth in Users and Ecosystem

Crypto exchange, Bitget’s user base saw a substantial expansion, adding 4.89 million new users to its centralized exchange (CEX) and 15 million new users to Bitget Wallet in the first quarter. This represents a 20% increase in its global user base, which now surpasses 120 million users.

At the heart of this user engagement is Bitget’s native token, BGB, which experienced a volatile but overall positive quarter. Bitget unveiled a refreshed roadmap for BGB, focusing on enhanced utility across staking, Launchpad access, and integration with new DeFi ecosystems. A quarterly token burn remains part of Bitget’s supply management strategy.

Security and Trust at the Core

In an industry still grappling with widespread security concerns — including $2.1 billion lost to hacks in Q1 alone — Bitget maintained its commitment to user safety. The platform’s Proof-of-Reserves consistently remained above 130%, providing users with transparency and peace of mind.

In an unprecedented show of solidarity within the crypto sector, Bitget transferred $100 million in ETH to rival exchange Bybit following its breach, showcasing a rare and strategic form of exchange-to-exchange cooperation in a crisis.

Bitget’s Protection Fund also saw growth, climbing from $495 million in January to $514 million by March, further cementing its position as one of the most security-conscious platforms in the space.

New Tools, New Territories

Innovation remained a top priority in Q1. Bitget rolled out Bitget Seed, an AI-powered tool designed to discover and list promising early-stage tokens with strong on-chain indicators. The platform also improved fiat onramp integrations, collaborating with Zen and Callpay to streamline crypto purchases across Europe and South Africa.

Liquidity for BGB also expanded via new DeFi integrations, including Morph Chain and Bulbaswap, boosting token accessibility and trading efficiency.

Beyond the Exchange: Real-World Engagement

Bitget continued to build its global presence through a series of impactful initiatives. The exchange entered the motorsports world, sponsoring Brazilian driver Flávio Sampaio in the 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup. It also led humanitarian efforts during Ramadan, distributing over 60,000 meals in MENA and Asia in partnership with local organizations.

Meanwhile, Blockchain4Her, the platform’s $10 million initiative launched in 2024 to onboard women into Web3, celebrated its first anniversary. New ambassadors were introduced, and fresh activations were launched in Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe.

A Look Ahead

“With strong momentum in Q1, we’ll continue to focus on institutional-grade infrastructure and expansion into Web3,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Compliance remains critical as we build a secure, scalable, and user-centric platform.”

As Bitget heads into Q2 2025, it remains poised for sustained growth, deeper user engagement, and continued innovation in the crypto and Web3 space.