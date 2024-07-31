KKR & KTR Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS) has become the first college in India to incorporate the NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime Application Developer Course, created by the Algorand Foundation, into its mandatory curriculum for all computer science students. This initiative at KITS College is part of a broader collaboration with NASSCOM and AlgoBharat, the Algorand Foundation’s India-focused program.

India’s computer science departments are increasingly prioritizing blockchain education to equip students with highly demanded skills. While blockchain technology is still developing, its potential to enhance efficiency and transparency in complex systems is widely acknowledged. Integrating blockchain into the curriculum demonstrates KITS’s commitment to preparing students for future job markets and positioning India as a significant player in global blockchain innovation.









Anil Kakani, VP and India Country Head at Algorand Foundation remarked, “Equipping students with blockchain skills will help India play a leading role in the Web3 revolution and in delivering transformative, decentralized solutions for the world. This collaboration shows that industry and academia working together can shape the workforce of tomorrow and propel India’s role as a leader in innovation.”

Mr. K. Subbarao, Chairman of KKR & KTR Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS College), added, “We are proud to be the first college in India to take this leap. Our collaboration with the Algorand Foundation and NASSCOM will be instrumental in shaping a new generation of blockchain developers. We aim to ensure our graduates are well-positioned to become leading professionals in India’s blockchain industry.”

The student community at KITS Guntur has also embraced blockchain education through its Algorand Blockchain Club. The club recently organized a Bootcamp for computer science and engineering students, attracting numerous young developers from nearby universities to advance their blockchain knowledge and skills.

Additionally, Ravi Charan Jagarlamudi, a KITS College Guntur student and founder of a company in the Algorand Startup Lab at T-Hub, secured a 15 lakh grant from the JAWAHAR RKVY-RAFTAAR Agri-Business Incubator, Madhya Pradesh, through the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS). His company, Kitsugi, focuses on supply chain management traceability to ensure product quality, safety, and ethical sourcing.

This integration of the blockchain curriculum at KITS College marks a significant step in preparing Indian students to lead in the evolving tech landscape.