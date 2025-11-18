Apple’s Issey Miyake iPhone Pocket Sells Out Globally Despite Online Ridicule

Apple’s newest luxury accessory, the Issey Miyake iPhone Pocket, has sold out online and is available in only 10 stores worldwide, despite facing widespread ridicule across social media. The collaboration, blending high-end Japanese fashion with tech minimalism, has ignited debate over Apple’s continued push into wearable lifestyle products.

A Global Sell-Out with Limited Availability

As of Friday morning, all sizes and colours of the iPhone Pocket were sold out on Apple’s online store. Only 10 retail locations worldwide carry the item, including stores in London, Milan, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Paris, and just one in the United States—Apple SoHo in New York. Notably, no Australian Apple stores received the product.

Despite skepticism from many consumers, dedicated fans of designer Issey Miyake were quick to snap up remaining inventory. Owen Sanders, 29, who purchased the last short pink version at the SoHo store, said he bought it as a gift for his wife.

“She’s a fan of the designer,” he explained. “Every time somebody puts on a black turtleneck, people say, ‘You look like Steve Jobs.’ And that’s because of Miyake. That’s meaningful.”

Apple’s Long History of Controversial Accessories

The iPhone Pocket continues a long-running Apple tradition of releasing premium, and often polarising, add-ons.

From the infamous US$19 polishing cloth to the US$999 Pro Display XDR stand, the tech giant has repeatedly capitalised on luxury accessories to reinforce its brand identity.

Apple also appears increasingly invested in the idea of “wearing your phone.” In September, it launched a crossbody accessory that turned the iPhone into a purse—an aesthetic trend long popular in Asian markets.

The new Miyake Pocket also echoes one of Apple’s early cult products: the iPod Socks, a colourful knit sleeve pack sold more than 20 years ago for US$29.

Internet Mocks the Launch — Fans Say Critics Don’t Get It

While loyal fans raced to stores, online reaction was far more divided.

Reddit users slammed the iPhone Pocket as out of touch during a tense global economic period. Comments ranged from “Thought this was parody” to “Is it April Fools’ Day?”

However, enthusiasts insist the accessory is misunderstood.

Despite the mockery, the Issey Miyake iPhone Pocket proves that Apple’s influence in fashion remains powerful. The product’s rapid sell-out demonstrates a loyal audience willing to embrace bold, design-driven accessories—even amid controversy.

As Apple continues merging tech with couture, one thing is clear: not everyone understands the hype, but those who do are buying fast.