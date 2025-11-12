Apple Unveils $229 ‘iPhone Pocket’ — A 3D-Knitted Cloth That’s Redefining Tech Fashion

Apple has once again sparked an internet storm — not with a new iPhone or MacBook, but with a $229 piece of cloth. Officially called the iPhone Pocket, the limited-edition accessory is the tech giant’s latest design experiment, created in collaboration with Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake.

Crafted in Japan using 3D-knitting technology, the iPhone Pocket merges high fashion with minimalist tech design — a crossover that’s part wearable art, part lifestyle statement, and all Apple.

A Luxury “Piece of Cloth”

Available in two versions — a short-strap model for $149.95 and a long-strap version for $229.95 — the iPhone Pocket is being sold as a “piece of cloth” meant to fit any iPhone and small essentials. Apple’s own product page describes it as “a beautiful way to wear and carry iPhone.”

The design is inspired by Issey Miyake’s iconic pleated textiles. Its ribbed, open structure subtly reveals what’s inside while stretching to accommodate devices and small items. Each piece is manufactured in Japan, a nod to Miyake’s legacy of craftsmanship and simplicity.

Fashion Meets Function

Unlike a traditional phone case, the iPhone Pocket is designed to be worn on the shoulder, around the neck, or tied to a bag. The concept merges Apple’s sleek industrial aesthetic with Miyake’s philosophy of movement and texture, resulting in an accessory that’s equal parts stylish and unconventional.

Design Director Yoshiyuki Miyamae of Issey Miyake explained that the goal was to explore “the joy of wearing iPhone your own way.” The collaboration, he said, focuses on interaction and self-expression rather than protection — a clear departure from Apple’s usual utilitarian designs.

Colorful Minimalism

The collection comes in a playful palette of colors — lemon, mandarin, peacock, purple, sapphire, pink, cinnamon, and black — with the long-strap version limited to three hues. Each shade is meant to blend effortlessly with daily wear while maintaining a clean, minimalist look.

For Apple enthusiasts, it’s a chance to extend their obsession with the brand into fashion. For critics, however, it’s another example of Apple’s penchant for luxury minimalism at premium prices.

Limited Release

The iPhone Pocket will be available November 14, 2025, at select Apple flagship stores — including Apple SoHo in New York, Apple Ginza in Tokyo, and Apple Regent Street in London — as well as online at apple.com. Quantities will be limited, suggesting this is more of a collector’s item than a mass-market product.

While social media debates whether it’s “wearable art” or just “an overpriced pouch,” one thing is certain — Apple has once again managed to make simplicity the most talked-about statement in tech.

