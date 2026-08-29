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GTA 6 Just Gave Fans 26 Minutes of Gameplay, Here’s What Rockstar Revealed

GTA 6 Just Gave Fans 26 Minutes of Gameplay Rockstar Games Netflix

Gaming

GTA 6 Just Gave Fans 26 Minutes of Gameplay, Here’s What Rockstar Revealed

Tech Plunge

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Rockstar Games has finally pulled back the curtain on Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), delivering a massive 26-minute preview packed with Lucia, Jason, wild locations, spectacular action, and jaw-dropping visuals.

The wait for GTA 6 just got a lot more interesting.

After more than 18 months without a substantial official glimpse, Rockstar Games has released an extended GTA 6 26-minute look at its hugely anticipated open-world blockbuster. The presentation first arrived on Netflix before being released publicly on YouTube, giving fans their most detailed look yet.

The timing was notable. The showcase arrived shortly after unauthorized footage circulated online,  something Rockstar previously described as deeply upsetting. Instead of letting leaks define the conversation, the developer has given players a controlled look at the version of GTA 6 it wants them to see.

And the reaction? The internet appears to be losing its mind.

Lucia and Jason Are the Heart of GTA 6

The extended preview puts Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval firmly at the center of the game.

Rockstar Games has previously described their relationship as a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style partnership, and the new footage provides a much better sense of how the two characters operate together.

Players can switch between Jason and Lucia during certain sequences, including moments where the pair work together to escape dangerous situations.

That mechanic echoes GTA 5, although Rockstar appears to be placing greater emphasis on the relationship between its protagonists.

The developers have also suggested that player choices can influence how Jason and Lucia’s relationship develops.

GTA 6 Looks Almost Ridiculously Real

If there’s one thing dominating the reaction to the GTA 6 gameplay preview, it’s the graphics.

Rockstar has pushed character animation, facial detail, environments and lighting to an astonishing level. The footage moves through apartments, clubs, streets, beaches, rooftops and other locations that appear packed with tiny details.

The fictional state of Leonida, inspired heavily by Florida, looks considerably more varied than the traditional Vice City setting might suggest.

And yes, Vice City is back.

The game appears to combine neon-soaked urban environments with rural areas, waterways and bizarre roadside attractions, creating the kind of enormous playground GTA fans have come to expect.

Even background characters drew attention, with noticeably greater variety in body types and appearances.

Rockstar Still Has Plenty of Chaos

Despite the visual upgrade, Rockstar hasn’t forgotten what makes Grand Theft Auto Grand Theft Auto.

The footage features shootouts, robberies, car chases, criminal schemes and plenty of dark comedy.

The preview also showcased the series’ trademark satire, suggesting Rockstar isn’t abandoning its irreverent approach to American culture.

Elements introduced in Red Dead Redemption 2, including systems that can influence how characters respond to players, also appear to have informed the new game.

GTA 6 Online Remains the Biggest Mystery

Perhaps the most important thing Rockstar didn’t reveal was GTA 6’s future online experience.

The game is expected to launch as a single-player experience, meaning fans shouldn’t necessarily expect a new GTA Online mode immediately.

That could become crucial.

GTA Online turned GTA 5 into a long-running money-making machine for Rockstar, generating enormous revenue years after the game’s 2013 launch.

Investors and analysts will therefore be watching closely for Rockstar’s plans for the next-generation online component.

The GTA 6 Launch Is Already Massive

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently scheduled for November 19, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Expectations are extraordinary. GTA 5 has sold more than 200 million copies, while the franchise overall has become one of entertainment’s biggest commercial phenomena.

The latest preview seems to have only intensified the hype.

With its photorealistic visuals, expansive world, criminal sandbox gameplay and the intriguing partnership between Lucia and Jason, GTA 6 could be preparing to become more than another blockbuster game.

It could become the entertainment industry’s biggest launch of 2026.

  • GTA 6 Just Gave Fans 26 Minutes of Gameplay Rockstar Games Netflix
  • GTA 6 Just Gave Fans 26 Minutes of Gameplay Rockstar Games Netflix

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