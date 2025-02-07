Connect with us

Kanye West Declares The Last of Us Part II the “Best Game Ever Made”

Kanye West Declares The Last of Us Part II the “Best Game Ever Made”

Kanye West, known for his bold opinions and cultural influence, has once again made waves—this time in the gaming world. The rapper, producer, and fashion mogul recently took to Instagram to praise The Last of Us Part II, calling it “by faaaaaaarrrr the best game ever made so far.”

Ye’s post included a short clip of his gaming display and a caption emphasizing that his admiration wasn’t part of a sponsorship deal. He also shared that he’s been playing the game on Survivor+ mode, which has led to him spending “all day on one board.”

The Challenge of Survivor+ Mode

Kanye’s mention of Survivor+ mode refers to No Return, the rogue-like survival mode introduced in The Last of Us Part II Remastered on January 19, 2024. This single-player mode challenges players with randomized encounters, perma-death, and unique character abilities. The stakes are high—if you die, you lose all progress, including weapons, items, and upgrades.

The mode offers a fresh take on the game, allowing players to control multiple characters, including Ellie, Abby, Dina, Joel, Tommy, Jesse, Lev, Yara, Mel, and Manny. Ye’s deep dive into this brutal gameplay mode suggests he’s fully invested in the tension and strategy that No Return demands.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy

Why Kanye’s Endorsement Matters

Kanye West has a history of shaping cultural conversations. His endorsements can spark trends and bring niche interests into the mainstream, whether in music, fashion, or tech. His praise for The Last of Us Part II could introduce a new audience to gaming, particularly those who might not typically follow Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic masterpiece.

With Ye’s massive platform, his declaration could push more people to experience the game—whether for the first time or through the remastered edition. His mention of No Return also highlights how compelling and challenging the new mode is for seasoned players.

The Last of Us Franchise’s Growing Influence

Ye’s love for The Last of Us Part II comes at a time when the franchise is experiencing a resurgence. HBO’s adaptation of the first game was a massive hit, winning multiple awards and bringing the emotional storytelling of The Last of Us to a broader audience.

Meanwhile, developer Naughty Dog continues to expand its portfolio. At The Game Awards 2024, they announced Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, an entirely new project. Additionally, Troy Baker, the iconic voice behind Joel, is set to return for another Naughty Dog title.

With these developments and Kanye’s public praise, The Last of Us Part II continues to solidify its reputation as one of the most talked-about games of all time.

It’s no surprise that Kanye West has dabbled in gaming—he previously teased his own game, Only One, inspired by his late mother. However, his latest gaming obsession suggests he’s not just a casual player but someone who appreciates deep, immersive experiences.

Kanye West (Ye) Announces New Album ‘Bully’ and Debuts Somber Single ‘Beauty & the Beast’


