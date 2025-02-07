DJ Khaled Deletes Album Announcement After Drake Denies Involvement

DJ Khaled’s latest album surprise announcement has taken an unexpected turn after Drake publicly denied his involvement in the project. On February 4, Khaled released a seven-minute action-packed teaser for his upcoming album, Aalam of God, featuring Hollywood stars Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Ramos. Khaled, in a post, claimed that Drake had contributed two songs to the album. However, it didn’t take long for Drizzy himself to shut down the claim, posting a comment on Khaled’s Instagram announcement that read,

“Must be @drakebell.”

This response, referring to the former Nickelodeon actor Drake Bell, quickly spread across social media. Within hours, Khaled deleted the Instagram post, but a similar tweet remained on X, where Drake had yet to respond.

Drake’s Public Dismissal Adds to Recent Controversies

Drake’s denial comes when he is already making headlines for multiple reasons. Currently on his Anita Max Win Tour in Australia and New Zealand, he recently took the stage wearing a bullet-hole-riddled black hoodie, appearing through a cloud of smoke before declaring: “Drizzy Drake is very much still alive.”

This was widely interpreted as a response to his recent feud with Kendrick Lamar, in which many felt he suffered a public loss. Additionally, Drake has been engaged in a legal battle with Universal Music Group, further fueling speculation about his next moves. As if that weren’t enough, Drake has also been taking shots at LeBron James for supporting Kendrick Lamar. During a recent performance, he even changed the lyrics to his song “Nonstop” to seemingly call out the Lakers star.

Khaled’s Silence and the Future of Aalam of God

While Khaled has yet to directly respond to Drake’s comment, deleting the Instagram post suggests he is aware of the backlash. However, his tweet on X with the same claim remained up, leaving fans confused about whether or not Drake is part of the album, which was eventually removed.

DJ Khaled and Drizzy have collaborated on multiple chart-topping hits, including For Free, Popstar, and Greece. Their chemistry has often resulted in viral songs, so this denial has raised eyebrows. Some fans speculate that this could be a marketing stunt, while others believe there was miscommunication between the two artists.

Drake’s next tour stop is Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on February 9, which happens to be the same day as Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. Many wonder if Drizzy will use the opportunity to discuss Khaled’s situation further.

For now, the mystery remains—was this an honest mistake, or is there a deeper rift between the two longtime collaborators? One thing is sure: DJ Khaled’s album rollout became much more dramatic.