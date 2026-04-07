Wireless Festival Cancelled After Kanye West Banned From UK Entry

The highly anticipated Wireless Festival 2026 has been officially cancelled after rapper Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, was denied entry into the United Kingdom.

The UK Home Office revoked West’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), citing that his presence would not be “conducive to the public good.” The decision followed widespread backlash over the artist’s scheduled headline performance in London.

Kanye West has faced repeated criticism in recent years for controversial statements, including antisemitic and pro-Nazi remarks, which triggered strong opposition from political leaders and advocacy groups.

Festival Organisers Confirm Cancellation

In an official statement, organisers of Wireless Festival confirmed that the event would no longer go ahead.

“The Home Office has withdrawn Ye’s ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom. As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled, and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders,” the statement read.

The Wireless festival, known for drawing massive crowds and featuring global music stars, had already sold out its presale tickets, with general sales scheduled shortly after. However, with West as the primary headliner across multiple days, organisers struggled to find a suitable replacement on short notice.

Political and Public Backlash Intensifies

The controversy quickly escalated into a broader political debate. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that Kanye West “should never have been invited,” reaffirming the government’s stance against antisemitism.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting also criticised the rapper’s apology, calling it “self-serving,” while opposition figures urged stricter immigration controls to prevent individuals accused of spreading hate from entering the country.

Advocacy groups, including the Campaign Against Antisemitism, supported the government’s decision, arguing that allowing West to perform would send the wrong message.

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Ye Responds Amid Controversy

In response to the growing backlash, Kanye West expressed willingness to engage with the UK’s Jewish community. He acknowledged that “words aren’t enough” and stated he would be open to meeting community leaders to listen and learn.

Despite the gesture, critics remained unconvinced, pointing to his history of inflammatory remarks and questioning the sincerity of his apology.

Festival Republic managing director Melvin Benn noted that attempts were made to consult stakeholders before booking the artist, though this claim has been disputed by several community organisations.

Wider Impact on the Music Industry

The cancellation highlights the risks of relying heavily on a single headliner for major music events. Wireless Festival had structured its 2026 edition around Kanye West performing across multiple days, leaving limited flexibility when the ban was enforced.

The incident also raises questions about the intersection of art, accountability, and public policy. Similar bans in the past have affected artists like Snoop Dogg and Tyler, the Creator, though such cases remain relatively rare.

With refunds underway and no immediate replacement event announced, the focus now shifts to the long-term implications for festival organisers and artists alike. The controversy surrounding Kanye West’s UK ban is likely to influence future booking decisions and government scrutiny of high-profile performers.