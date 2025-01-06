New Kanye West ‘Ye’ Snippet from Bully Album Leaks Online

A new snippet from Kanye West’s anticipated album, Bully, has surfaced online, stirring excitement among fans. The 29-second clip, which features Kanye previewing a sample-heavy track, has sparked curiosity about the sound and direction of the rapper’s next project. The leaked footage shows Kanye in the studio, nodding to a beat while previewing the track for an audience. The snippet reveals the song as it begins to build, but the moment is cut short when Kanye notices someone recording. He quickly signals for them to stop, halting the preview.

This comes on the heels of Kanye’s recent promotion for Bully. Earlier this week, an image of a horse in Kai Cenat’s streaming room wearing a shirt emblazoned with the album’s title, Bully, circulated online. Coupled with a photo of Kanye in the studio, standing near a piano in his signature black shades, fans are convinced that the rapper-producer is hard at work on his latest musical endeavour.

What We Know About Bully

Kanye announced Bully in September 2024 during listening sessions for his collaborative album, Vultures 2, with Ty Dolla Sign. At the time, two tracks, “Preacher Man” and “Beauty and the Beast,” were previewed, leaving fans eager for more. However, Kanye has kept details about the album under wraps, sharing only the official cover art and occasional hints about its progress.

Notably, hip-hop journalist Touré reported on his Substack that Kanye is producing the album entirely on his own. Touré wrote, “This will be 100 per cent Kanye West, which it hasn’t been in many, many years.” If true, Bully would mark a return to Kanye’s early career roots, where he controlled every aspect of his production.

Balancing Music and Gaming

Despite the buzz surrounding Bully, Kanye seems to have found time for some downtime. The rapper recently posted about his love for the video game The Last of Us Part II, praising it as “the best game ever made so far.” In a screenshot from the game’s challenging Survivor + mode, Kanye expressed how the immersive experience had him hooked.

While the gaming distraction may delay the album’s completion, fans remain optimistic about what Kanye has in store. The snippet and promotional teases suggest that Bully could be one of Kanye’s most personal and experimental works in years.

As fans eagerly await more concrete details, the leaked snippet serves as a promising glimpse into Kanye’s ever-evolving artistry.