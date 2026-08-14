Pokémon TCG collectors could get another shot at the hottest 30th anniversary products as Target prepares a major pre-order drop, but low stock and huge demand could make this a brutal race.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game 30th anniversary celebration is about to become even harder to shop for.

With the special Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration set scheduled to arrive on September 16, 2026, Target is expected to begin pre-orders for several highly anticipated products. The catch? Collectors may have to wake up extremely early, battle website errors, and compete against scalpers for a limited supply.

For fans hoping to secure the products near their suggested retail prices, Target could offer another opportunity — but it is unlikely to be easy.

Pokémon 30th Anniversary Products Coming to Target

Changes detected on Target’s website indicate that several 30th anniversary products are expected to become available for pre-order.

The lineup reportedly includes the 30th Celebration Elite Trainer Box (ETB) for $49.99, featuring nine booster packs, a Nidorina promo card, card sleeves and accessories.

Other expected products include the 30th Celebration Knock Out Collection at $9.99, the 30th Celebration ex Box at $21.99, the 30th Celebration Tech Sticker Collection at $14.99 and the 30th Celebration Poster Collection, also priced at $14.99.

The ex Box is expected in Sylveon ex and Greninja ex versions, while the Poster Collection includes promo cards featuring legendary birds Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres.

The listed prices represent suggested retail pricing; however, Target’s final selling prices could potentially be higher.

The ETB Could Disappear First

If previous Pokémon TCG releases are any indication, collectors should expect the 30th Celebration ETB to attract the most intense competition.

Target’s previous high-demand Pokémon drops have included purchase limits, though customers may still be able to make multiple transactions. But being able to buy several products doesn’t necessarily mean inventory will last long enough to take advantage.

The biggest problem could simply be supply.

Collectors tracking retailer inventory reportedly expect Target’s initial allocation to be relatively small, while demand is likely to be enormous.

The Drop Could Start at 3 a.m.

The expected Target online release time is 3 a.m. EST on August 14, although individual products may not appear simultaneously.

Target has historically released high-demand products sequentially, which can leave collectors staring at their screens for hours. Once one product goes live, another can take 15 minutes or longer to appear.

That means anyone targeting the ETB or another specific Pokémon 30th anniversary product may need plenty of patience.

Target’s Website Could Be the Real Final Boss

Collectors trying to secure the products should be prepared for checkout problems.

High-demand Target releases can produce failed cart additions, blank pages, and messages indicating that too many customers are attempting to purchase the same product.

Having a Target account ready, staying logged in, and saving payment information beforehand could reduce some checkout friction.

Using both the Target app and a browser may also give determined collectors another way to reach checkout if one interface starts struggling.

30 Pikachu Cards Are Driving the Hype

The biggest attraction behind Pokémon TCG’s 30th anniversary set is its Pikachu focus.

The collection features 30 different Pikachu cards, with each illustration created by a different artist. Among the most anticipated is a new version by legendary Pokémon artist Ken Sugimori, bringing back the beloved chubby Pikachu aesthetic associated with the franchise’s early years.

Other teased artwork comes from artists including sowsow, Akira Komayama and Shimaris Yukichi.

The set is also expected to introduce the new Future Rare rarity, adding another major collecting incentive.

With the September release approaching, Target’s pre-order event could become one of the first major battlegrounds for collectors desperate to secure the Pokémon TCG 30th anniversary lineup.