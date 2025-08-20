Connect with us

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Release Date, Beta, Story, Cast & More

The Call of Duty franchise shows no signs of slowing down. Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will release on November 14, 2025, marking the first time in history that Black Ops games have launched in back-to-back years. Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, the game was officially unveiled during the Xbox Games Showcase and expanded upon at Gamescom 2025.

Release Date & Beta Access

Players won’t have to wait long to try the new installment. The multiplayer open beta kicks off in early October, with early access for Game Pass subscribers and preorders. The full open beta will run October 5–8, giving fans a chance to test new mechanics and maps before launch.



Gameplay Innovations

Black Ops 7 continues Treyarch’s Omnimovement system, first introduced in Black Ops 6, and expands it with wall-running and wall-jumping mechanics. A brand-new 20v20 Skirmish mode will debut, featuring massive maps, grappling hooks, and wingsuits for faster vertical mobility.

Activision’s Carry Forward program also returns, meaning operators and weapons from Black Ops 6 will carry into Black Ops 7, ensuring continuity for long-time players.

Story & Setting

The campaign is set in the year 2035, following events of Black Ops 6 and Black Ops 2. The world teeters on the brink of chaos, plagued by psychological warfare and global conflict. Players will once again step into the shoes of David Mason as he leads his team against a mysterious enemy who weaponizes fear.

The narrative promises to be the “most mind-bending Black Ops ever,” filled with conspiracy, political intrigue, and the signature twists the franchise is known for.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Call of Duty (@callofduty)

Star-Studded Cast

Activision is once again enlisting Hollywood talent to bring its characters to life. Milo Ventimiglia (Gilmore Girls, Heroes) voices David Mason, while Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) plays Emma Kagan. Michael Rooker reprises his fan-favorite role as Mike Harper from Black Ops 2, adding continuity to the series.

Black Ops 7 will be available across Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC, as well as last-gen consoles PS4 and Xbox One. In addition, the game will be included on Xbox Game Pass at launch, continuing Microsoft’s strategy of making Call of Duty titles day-one additions.

Beyond being the first consecutive Black Ops release, Black Ops 7 benefits from the delay of GTA 6 to 2026, removing its biggest competitor. Launching just a month after EA’s Battlefield 6 on October 10, Black Ops 7 has an open runway to dominate the holiday season.

With its futuristic setting, expanded mechanics, and blockbuster cast, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is shaping up to be one of the franchise’s boldest entries yet.


