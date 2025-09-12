Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Announced: New Storyline, Hoopa, and Mega Raichu Forms Revealed

Nintendo has officially announced that Pokémon Legends Z-A will receive paid downloadable content titled Mega Dimension, revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct showcase. The DLC promises to expand the already ambitious story of the upcoming title with fresh content, legendary encounters, and long-awaited new mega evolutions.

Set in Lumiose City, the base game follows an urban redevelopment plan aimed at building harmony between humans and Pokémon. With Mega Dimension, that narrative deepens, continuing after the main storyline as players confront new mysteries tied to spatial distortions and the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa. Known as the Mischief Pokémon, Hoopa’s ring portals will play a pivotal role in the DLC, connecting Trainers to far-off realms and new challenges.







Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y Steal the Spotlight

Perhaps the most exciting reveal for competitive and casual players alike is the debut of Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y.

Mega Raichu X uses electromagnetism to float and channels devastating electric punches through its fists.

Mega Raichu Y amplifies raw speed and power, striking opponents with lightning-fast attacks powered by surging energy.

Each form requires a distinct Mega Stone, and players can encounter both within Mega Dimension’s expanded content. These new evolutions mark the first time Raichu has received Mega forms, adding even more excitement to the roster of returning mechanics.

In addition, Nintendo teased that more Mega Evolutions are on the way for fan favorites, including Chesnaught, Delphox, and Greninja, the final evolutions of the Kalos region starters.

A Story Fueled by Hoopa and Team MZ

The Mega Dimension DLC builds directly on the events of Pokémon Legends Z-A. Players will face off against Team MZ once again, with Hoopa at the heart of the narrative. As spatial rifts open across Lumiose, Trainers must navigate warped dimensions, battle new threats, and harness the power of Mega Evolution to uncover the truth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pokémon (@pokemon)

With Hoopa’s unique ability to bend reality, fans can expect not only new battle scenarios but also the possibility of dimensional travel that changes how Lumiose City itself is explored.

Pokémon Legends Z-A launches globally on October 16, 2025, for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. The Mega Dimension DLC will be available as a paid expansion, with pre-orders already open on the My Nintendo Store. Exclusive physical bonuses are also on offer for early buyers.

Nintendo has yet to confirm the exact release date for the DLC, but excitement is already building as this expansion looks set to redefine the Legends formula.