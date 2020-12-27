Asus India set to open 1,000 retail points in 2021

With continued strong demand in consumer and gaming segments, Asus is set to add 1,000 retail points across India over the next year. The Taiwanese company already has its products available at over 6,000 retail points which includes over 1,100 such points of sale as well as 5,000 traditional dealer shops.









Arnold Su, Asus India Business Head of Consumer and Gaming PC, told PTI that post lifting of lockdown, the demand continues to be strong. “From about 2.5 lakh units a month, the sales for the industry have doubled and the trend is expected to continue for some time as people continue to work and study from home,” he said. “One of the reasons for our strong performance is the outreach we made in the past few months, both online and offline.”

The executive said the company recorded 39 per cent growth in October 2020, over the same month last year. He claimed that gaming has been a major growth driver within the consumer PC segment in the last few months, and especially in the festive month of October.

“We have 120 exclusive stores (Asus Exclusive Stores or AES) in India, and are present in premium shop in shops (100 at the end of September) and smaller points of sale at various dealer points,” Su said. “All these efforts are bearing fruits for us and we have been able to grow our share in the Indian market. While we continue to focus on bringing an expansive feature-packed portfolio of products across price points, we also want to ensure customers can easily procure these devices.”

Su said the company is working on adding 1,000 more retail points in the coming quarters. It will include taking the number of AES to 200, premium shop-in-shops to 2,000, along with expansion of dealer shops as well.