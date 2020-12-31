Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Tejas Networks bags order worth USD 13 mn

Telecom

Tejas Networks bags order worth USD 13 mn

Press Trust of India
Published on

Communications equipment firm Tejas Networks on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth USD 13 million (approx Rs 95 crore) from a telecommunications service provider in South East Asia for supply and installation of its broadband products.




As per the contract, Tejas will supply and install its broadband products to extend high-speed broadband services to underserved rural communities in the region, Tejas Networks said in a regulatory filing. The project is expected to be executed within the next 12 months. Shares of Tejas Networks were trading 4.96 per cent higher at Rs 137.45 apiece on BSE.

Also read:  Asus India set to open 1,000 retail points in 2021


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Startup & Entrepreneurship

Fintech, e-commerce, SaaS, logistics and Edtech in Wizikey’s ‘Hottest Startups of 2020’ top 10

Banking

HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, among top-10 lenders in 2020; Google Pay, PhonePe top wallets: Report

Technology

Experts recommend new cybersecurity law to protect women on social media
To Top
Loading...