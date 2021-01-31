Fire TV users doubled entertainment content consumption in India: Amazon Report

Fire TV, internet streaming device, users in India doubled consumption of entertainment content during stay at home in 2020, says a Amazon report. It revealed that movies, cricket, online gaming and music gained traction.

Over half of Mirzapur season 2 viewers finished watching the show within 48 hours of its release, Disney+ Hotstar viewership increased 50 per cent during IPL 2020 and Amazon Prime Music streaming grew more than 35 per cent on Fire TV devices.









“With people spending more time at home, total hours spent by active customers on Fire TV devices more than doubled in 2020. Moreover, customers spent more than three hours per day on their devices through 2020,” it said. Moreover, Fire TV sales in metro cities continue to grow, with Delhi-NCR leading the way followed by Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Parag Gupta, Amazon Devices India Head, said that in 2020, customers loved the experience for everything from entertainment, originals, fitness, gaming, sports and much more. “With Alexa, the voice quickly became the simplest way to find and watch your favourite content,” he said. “Shakuntala Devi, Gulabo Sitabo, Coolie No. 1(Bollywood), V (Telugu), Soorarai Pottru and Ponmagal Vandhal (Tamil) were the most watched movies from Prime Video.”

Also Read: Cinema halls can operate at 100% capacity: Prakash Javadekar

The report said Andaman & Nicobar Islands, which got optical fibre connectivity in August, was among the fastest-growing States/UTs for music streaming on Fire TV devices. The other states included Chhattisgarh, Manipur and Sikkim. “Customers loved playing their favourite games on Fire TV devices, as gaming app hours more than doubled during the lockdown. The love for gaming continued even after the lockdown with gaming hours remaining 65 per cent higher than pre-lockdown,” it said. “Jaipur topped the charts with most voice searches among non-metro cities. Ramayana and Mahabharata together saw close to 3,50,000 content searches during the lockdown.”

Furthermore, Amazon recorded more than 70 per cent increase in customers using the Alexa voice remote to search content in 2020 vs. 2019. Besides entertainment content, consumers also spent thrice the time on fitness, and cooking apps in 2020.