Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Koo logs over 1 mn downloads within two days of launch in Brazil

Koo logs over 1 mn downloads within two days of launch in Brazil

Social Media

Koo logs over 1 mn downloads within two days of launch in Brazil

Press Trust of India
Published on

Homegrown microblogging platform Koo App on Monday said it has received a strong response from users in Brazil, logging over 1 million downloads within 48 hours of launch in that market.



Twitter-rival Koo aims to further cement its position globally by making the app available to more countries and launching in multiple global languages. The announcement comes at a time when billionaire Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, setting in motion massive changes and sacking many employees. In a statement on Monday, Koo said: “India’s multilingual microblogging platform, Koo App, was launched in Brazil with the addition of the Portuguese language, making it available in 11 native languages now”.

Also read: Clean Electric raises USD 2.2 million

Within 48 hours of launch, the platform received a “tremendous response” from Brazil users with over 1 million user downloads, Koo further said. Koo occupied the number one spot on both the Android Play Store and Apple App Store for the last few days, it added. “With a blockbuster entry of an open platform for self-expression in languages, Koo has recently witnessed 2 million Koos and 10 million likes within 48 hours, by users in Brazil alone,” the statement said.

Koo CEO and co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna said the support is a testimony that the platform is solving a problem for native language-speaking users not only in India but across the world.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Software delivery platform Devtron raises $12 m

Funding News

Software delivery platform Devtron raises $12 m
WhatsApp users face disruption in services

News

WhatsApp users face disruption in services
Jakson Green to invest Rs 22,400 cr to set up green hydrogen, green ammonia project in Rajasthan

Business

Jakson Green to invest Rs 22,400 cr to set up green hydrogen, green ammonia project in Rajasthan
To Top
Loading...