Trump’s Name Removed From Kennedy Center After Court Ruling Ends Controversial Rebranding

The name of U.S. President Donald Trump was removed from the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., during a predawn operation on June 13, following a court order that ruled the performing arts institution could not legally be renamed without approval from Congress.

The removal marks a major setback for a controversial effort to rebrand one of America’s most iconic cultural landmarks. Workers dismantled the signage letter by letter overnight, restoring the venue’s original title: The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

Court Blocks Kennedy Center Renaming

The move came after U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that the Kennedy Center’s board lacked the authority to rename the institution in honor of Trump. In a detailed opinion, the judge stated that the center was established by federal law in 1964 specifically as a memorial to President John F. Kennedy and that only Congress could authorize a name change.

The ruling required all references to Trump’s name to be removed from official materials, signage, websites, and communications by June 12.

Attempts by the Trump administration and Kennedy Center leadership to delay the ruling were unsuccessful. Appeals courts rejected emergency requests to pause the order, clearing the way for the removal process.

Overnight Operation Draws Public Attention

Construction crews began preparations on June 12 by erecting scaffolding around the building’s facade. Despite intermittent rain and thunderstorms, hundreds of spectators gathered outside the venue to witness the removal.

Many attendees applauded as workers prepared to take down the letters. Some described the event as a symbolic restoration of the Kennedy Center’s original mission and identity.

The operation started shortly after midnight and continued into the early morning hours, with workers carefully removing the signage from the building’s exterior.

Kennedy Center Returns to Original Identity

The Kennedy Center’s board voted in late 2025 to rename the institution, citing Trump’s support for federal funding and proposed modernization efforts. The decision immediately sparked criticism from artists, cultural organizations, and political leaders.

Several performers reportedly canceled appearances, while concerns were raised about declining donations and the venue’s reputation as a nonpartisan cultural institution.

Following the court order, the center removed Trump’s name from its website, official communications, and promotional materials before the physical signage was taken down.

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Broader Debate Over Cultural Institutions

The legal battle centered on whether the board had the authority to alter the name of a federally established memorial. Judge Christopher Cooper concluded that the institution’s founding legislation clearly designated it as a memorial to President Kennedy alone.

The ruling also blocked plans to temporarily close the venue for a large-scale renovation project, another initiative challenged in court.

For supporters of the decision, the restoration of the Kennedy Center’s original name represents a reaffirmation of congressional authority and the institution’s historical purpose. Critics of the renaming argued that national cultural landmarks should remain independent of partisan political branding.

With Trump’s name now removed, the Kennedy Center enters a new chapter while retaining the title it has carried since opening its doors in 1971.