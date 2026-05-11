New York Opens Massive Epstein Files Library Featuring 3.5 Million Pages of Records

A controversial new exhibit in New York City is drawing national attention after transforming millions of pages of documents from files connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein into a physical public archive. The installation, officially titled the “Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room,” opened in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood and contains more than 3.5 million pages of Epstein-related records released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Organizers say the library project is designed to highlight the enormous scale of the Epstein investigation and the lasting questions surrounding transparency, accountability, and institutional failures tied to the case.

Thousands of Volumes Fill the Reading Room

The exhibit reportedly contains more than 3,500 bound volumes weighing over 17,000 pounds in total. Shelves lined with white-bound files dominate the gallery space, creating a visual representation of the vast amount of evidence tied to Epstein’s alleged crimes and legal proceedings.

The project was organized by the Institute for Primary Facts, a nonprofit focused on government transparency and civic education.

According to organizers, the reading room took roughly a month to assemble and required extensive legal review and fact-checking before opening to the public.

The archive is open by appointment from May 8 through May 21.

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Focus on Transparency and Victims

At the center of the installation is a memorial tribute dedicated to Jeffrey Epstein’s victims and survivors. Candles arranged throughout the room symbolize the more than 1,200 alleged victims referenced in Department of Justice estimates.

Organizers say the project aims to keep public attention focused on the scale of the abuse allegations while also encouraging demands for greater transparency surrounding the release of government records.

The exhibit includes timelines documenting Epstein’s public connections, legal history, and reported relationships with prominent figures, including Donald Trump.

The White House has denied wrongdoing by Trump related to Epstein, with officials stating the president has been “fully exonerated” regarding the case.

Access Restrictions Raise Questions

Despite the public nature of the installation, access to the actual files is restricted. Organizers say only credentialed journalists, law enforcement officials, lawmakers, survivors, and advocacy groups are permitted to review the bound documents directly.

The restrictions were reportedly implemented after concerns emerged that some released government records contained insufficiently redacted personal information involving survivors and victims.

Organizers argued the decision was necessary to prioritize privacy and safety while still allowing the public to witness the scale of the archive.

A Physical Reminder of a Lasting Scandal

The reading room has quickly become a focal point for broader debates about institutional trust, elite power structures, and public access to government records.

By transforming digital court records and DOJ releases into a physical archive, organizers hope visitors will experience the weight and scale of the Epstein investigation in a more tangible way.

The exhibit also reflects ongoing public fascination with the Epstein case, which continues to fuel political debate, online speculation, and demands for further disclosures years after Epstein’s death in prison in 2019.