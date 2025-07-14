Ghislaine Maxwell’s Prison Workout Sparks Backlash as Epstein Memo Raises More Questions Than Answers

More than six years after Jeffrey Epstein’s mysterious death, his legacy continues to haunt headlines—and now, his convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is back in the spotlight for a reason no one expected: her fitness routine.

Exclusive new images show the 63-year-old Maxwell jogging around the prison yard at FCI Tallahassee, where she’s currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Epstein’s notorious sex trafficking ring. The photos, which surfaced just days after the DOJ and FBI released a highly criticized memo defending Epstein’s official cause of death, have reignited debate over how much the public truly knows about the case—and how much remains deliberately hidden.

While Maxwell Runs, America Seethes

Ghislaine Maxwell, once a globe-trotting socialite and Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime partner-in-crime, appeared relaxed and physically fit in the July 10 images. She reportedly spent over 40 minutes jogging in the evening heat before returning indoors. The sight of her enjoying a routine, even within prison walls, struck a nerve for many who are still waiting for answers—and justice.







DOJ Memo Dismisses ‘Client List’ and Rules Out Foul Play

The anger intensified after a Justice Department memo, released earlier this week, declared there was no evidence of a secret Epstein “client list,” and again confirmed his 2019 death as a suicide by hanging—a conclusion many find difficult to believe.

Adding fuel to the fire, the memo also revealed that more than 1,000 individuals were victimized by Jeffrey Epstein—far more than previously known. But despite public calls for transparency, the DOJ refused to release much of the material, citing graphic child exploitation content and the ongoing protection of minors.

Notably, a key window of surveillance footage from Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell is missing, which the government attributed to a “system flaw.” That missing footage has reignited speculation that Epstein’s death may not have been self-inflicted.

Maxwell Still Claims Foul Play

Ghislaine Maxwell herself has previously suggested Epstein was murdered. In a 2023 prison interview, she questioned the government’s narrative—a sentiment shared by Epstein’s brother, Mark, and celebrity pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who reviewed the autopsy and pointed to signs of homicidal strangulation.

Ghislaine Maxwell is appealing her conviction, and legal experts believe the DOJ may be withholding further documents to avoid prejudicing her case. Meanwhile, victim advocates are calling for renewed efforts to release redacted files that could shed light on influential individuals once tied to Jeffrey Epstein’s inner circle.

For now, the story that began in mansions and private jets plays out behind razor wire—and under public scrutiny that refuses to fade.