Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Prison Workout Sparks Backlash as Epstein Memo Raises More Questions Than Answers

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Prison Workout Sparks Backlash as Jeffrey Epstein Memo Raises More Questions Than Answers Prison Jail DOJ FBI Memo

News

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Prison Workout Sparks Backlash as Epstein Memo Raises More Questions Than Answers

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

More than six years after Jeffrey Epstein’s mysterious death, his legacy continues to haunt headlines—and now, his convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is back in the spotlight for a reason no one expected: her fitness routine.

Exclusive new images show the 63-year-old Maxwell jogging around the prison yard at FCI Tallahassee, where she’s currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Epstein’s notorious sex trafficking ring. The photos, which surfaced just days after the DOJ and FBI released a highly criticized memo defending Epstein’s official cause of death, have reignited debate over how much the public truly knows about the case—and how much remains deliberately hidden.

While Maxwell Runs, America Seethes

Ghislaine Maxwell, once a globe-trotting socialite and Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime partner-in-crime, appeared relaxed and physically fit in the July 10 images. She reportedly spent over 40 minutes jogging in the evening heat before returning indoors. The sight of her enjoying a routine, even within prison walls, struck a nerve for many who are still waiting for answers—and justice.



DOJ Memo Dismisses ‘Client List’ and Rules Out Foul Play

The anger intensified after a Justice Department memo, released earlier this week, declared there was no evidence of a secret Epstein “client list,” and again confirmed his 2019 death as a suicide by hanging—a conclusion many find difficult to believe.

Adding fuel to the fire, the memo also revealed that more than 1,000 individuals were victimized by Jeffrey Epstein—far more than previously known. But despite public calls for transparency, the DOJ refused to release much of the material, citing graphic child exploitation content and the ongoing protection of minors.

DOJ: No Epstein Client List or Blackmail Evidence Found in Sweeping FBI Review

Notably, a key window of surveillance footage from Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell is missing, which the government attributed to a “system flaw.” That missing footage has reignited speculation that Epstein’s death may not have been self-inflicted.

Melinda Gates began divorce move amid concerns over Bill’s ‘dealings’ with Jeffrey Epstein: Report

Maxwell Still Claims Foul Play

Ghislaine  Maxwell herself has previously suggested Epstein was murdered. In a 2023 prison interview, she questioned the government’s narrative—a sentiment shared by Epstein’s brother, Mark, and celebrity pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who reviewed the autopsy and pointed to signs of homicidal strangulation.

Ghislaine Maxwell (Left) with the Rich and the Famous

Ghislaine Maxwell (Left) with the Rich and the Famous

Ghislaine  Maxwell is appealing her conviction, and legal experts believe the DOJ may be withholding further documents to avoid prejudicing her case. Meanwhile, victim advocates are calling for renewed efforts to release redacted files that could shed light on influential individuals once tied to Jeffrey Epstein’s inner circle.

For now, the story that began in mansions and private jets plays out behind razor wire—and under public scrutiny that refuses to fade.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s Prison Workout Sparks Backlash as Jeffrey Epstein Memo Raises More Questions Than Answers Prison Jail DOJ FBI Memo
  • Ghislaine Maxwell (Left) with the Rich and the Famous
  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s Prison Workout Sparks Backlash as Jeffrey Epstein Memo Raises More Questions Than Answers Prison Jail DOJ FBI Memo
  • Ghislaine Maxwell (Left) with the Rich and the Famous

Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Prison Workout Sparks Backlash as Jeffrey Epstein Memo Raises More Questions Than Answers Prison Jail DOJ FBI Memo

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Prison Workout Sparks Backlash as Epstein Memo Raises More Questions Than Answers
By July 14, 2025
Drake Covers Up LeBron James Tattoo, Honors Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Amid Fallout Kendrick Lamar Not Like Us Wireless Festival

Drake Covers Up LeBron James Tattoo, Honors Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Amid Fallout
By July 14, 2025
Christian Horner’s F1 Exit: Massive Net Worth, Geri Halliwell’s Telling Moves, and Ferrari Speculation Swirl Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner’s F1 Exit: Massive Net Worth, Geri Halliwell’s Telling Moves, and Ferrari Speculation Swirl
By July 13, 2025
Bryce Hall Calls Out 50 Cent After $5M Lawsuit Over ‘Skillhouse’ Horror Movie

Bryce Hall Calls Out 50 Cent After $5M Lawsuit Over ‘Skillhouse’ Horror Movie
By July 14, 2025
Drake Covers Up LeBron James Tattoo, Honors Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Amid Fallout Kendrick Lamar Not Like Us Wireless Festival

Drake Covers Up LeBron James Tattoo, Honors Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Amid Fallout
By July 14, 2025
Karl Urban Bids Emotional Farewell as ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Wraps: “What a Farkin Ride” Billy Butcher Hughie Jack Quaid Eric Kripke Antony Starr Homelander

Karl Urban Bids Emotional Farewell as ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Wraps: “What a Farkin Ride”
By July 13, 2025
Range Rover’s New Logo Underwhelms: A Jaguar Rebranding Déjà Vu in the Making? Motif

Range Rover’s New Logo Underwhelms: A Jaguar Rebranding Déjà Vu in the Making?
By July 14, 2025
Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold

Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold
By July 11, 2025
Ferrari Loses Trademark Lawsuit in Malaysia Over Local Energy Drink’s ‘Wee Power’ Horse Logo Sunrise-Mark Sdn Bhd Trademark horse

Ferrari Loses Trademark Lawsuit in Malaysia Over Local Energy Drink’s ‘Wee Power’ Horse Logo
By July 10, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold

Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold
By July 11, 2025
Linda Yaccarino Resigns as CEO of X, Capping Tumultuous Tenure Under Elon Musk xAI Grok

Linda Yaccarino Resigns as CEO of X, Capping Tumultuous Tenure Under Elon Musk
By July 10, 2025
NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System

NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System
By July 9, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
To Top
Loading...