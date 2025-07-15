Iranian President Survives Israeli Airstrike With Minor Injuries, Vows Retaliation

In a shocking revelation that has intensified Middle East tensions, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was lightly wounded during a targeted Israeli airstrike on June 15 that aimed to assassinate the heads of Iran’s top leadership. The attack occurred during a high-level Supreme National Security Council meeting in Tehran, marking one of the most audacious attempts to disrupt Iran’s political structure in recent history.

According to senior Iranian officials, who spoke to Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity, the strike was not merely symbolic—it was a calculated assassination attempt designed to eliminate Iran’s executive, legislative, and judicial leaders in one fell swoop. “This attempt will not pass without Israel paying a price,” warned one official.







How the Attack Unfolded

As new details emerge, Iranian news agency Fars reported that the missile strike hit a government building in western Tehran, specifically targeting entry and exit points to trap those inside and cut off air flow. Six missiles struck the compound just before noon, severing power and plunging the room into darkness during the emergency session.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, along with other senior officials, escaped through a hidden emergency hatch, but not without consequence. The president reportedly sustained minor leg injuries while evacuating the facility.

Iranian authorities have since launched an investigation into possible intelligence leaks or Israeli espionage, given the precision of the strike. Officials believe the attackers possessed unusually accurate knowledge of the meeting’s location and timing—suggesting deep infiltration into Iranian defense networks.

Masoud Pezeshkian Breaks Silence

In an interview with American commentator Tucker Carlson, Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed the assassination attempt. “They did try, yes … but they failed,” he said. “It was not the United States… It was Israel. I was in a meeting. They tried to bombard the area in which we were holding that meeting.”

His statement aligns with earlier reports that surfaced during Israel’s 12-day war with Iran, which erupted on June 13. The bombardment came just days ahead of a scheduled U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiation round, which has since been stalled.

War Toll and Rising Tensions

According to Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, at least 1,060 Iranians were killed during the Israeli air campaign. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of ballistic missiles and drones, targeting Israeli military and intelligence sites, leading to the deaths of 28 people in Israel.

The conflict de-escalated only after the U.S. brokered a ceasefire, but the latest revelations could reignite hostilities. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s survival has emboldened Iranian rhetoric, with promises of retaliation if Israel is found definitively responsible.

With nuclear talks on pause and accusations of espionage flying, the region now stands at a precarious crossroads. The failed assassination attempt on the life of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian may have avoided decapitating Iran’s leadership. Still, it has almost certainly ignited a new phase in Israeli-Iranian hostilities.