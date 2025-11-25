Connect with us

Sunrise Airways Suspends Domestic Flights After Aircraft Hit by Gunfire in Port-au-Prince

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Haiti’s fragile aviation sector suffered another major blow on Sunday when a Sunrise Airways domestic flight was struck by bullets while landing at the Guy Malary terminal of Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince. The aircraft, arriving from the southwestern city of Les Cayes, was hit during its final approach, sources told the Miami Herald. Miraculously, no passengers or crew were injured.

Sunrise Airways, a Haitian airline, immediately cancelled all domestic arrivals and departures “until further notice,” citing security-related reasons and a rapidly deteriorating environment around the capital’s main airport.

Airline Shuts Down as Gang Violence Escalates Near Airport

In its statement, the Haitian-owned carrier emphasized that passenger and crew safety remained its “top priority,” adding that no operations would resume until conditions allow for safe flight paths and effectively, the airline cancelled all flights.

The latest incident coincides with a surge of armed attacks by the Viv Ansanm gang coalition, which has launched fresh operations across Port-au-Prince in retaliation for aggressive police crackdowns. Gangs have erected barricades, carried out assaults near the port, and reportedly engaged in infighting over extortion checkpoints.

The attack on the Sunrise Airways plane underscores the severe security risks that continue to plague the Haitian capital—risks that analysts have warned remain “unmitigated” despite government attempts to stabilize key transportation hubs.

U.S. FAA Ban Still in Effect After Multiple Aircraft Were Fired Upon

The Federal Aviation Administration has barred U.S. airlines from landing in Haiti since November 2024, after three American carriers—Spirit, JetBlue, and Southwest—were hit by stray gunfire while manoeuvring near the airport. The prohibition, extended through March 7, 2026, also restricts U.S. aircraft from flying below 10,000 feet over the capital.

Following the FAA’s lead, Canadian and French airlines suspended operations, and earlier this year, American Airlines ended its Haiti service after 50 years. Major cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, have likewise rerouted itineraries to avoid the country.

With nearly all international links severed, Sunrise Airways had become a critical lifeline for domestic travel and for Haitian diaspora members flying into Cap-Haïtien via Miami.

A Setback for Efforts to Restore Travel Access to the Capital

After the airline cancelled all flights and suspended domestic flights last year due to extreme gang violence, Sunrise Airways only resumed operations in June under a financial assistance agreement with the government. But the volatile security landscape around the airport never truly improved, and Sunday’s gunfire incident has now derailed slim hopes of restoring normal travel access to Port-au-Prince.

For many residents, the Airline’s cancellation of all domestic flights and grounding of domestic flights eliminates one of the few remaining safe alternatives to travelling through gang-controlled highways or relying on costly helicopter transfers.

Sunrise Airways continues to operate limited international routes from Cap-Haïtien, while South Florida–based IBC Airways recently launched service between Miami and Les Cayes. But with Port-au-Prince’s airport once again under fire, the country’s main gateway remains effectively cut off.

Related Topics:
