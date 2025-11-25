Connect with us

Erika Kirk Says She Prayed She Was Pregnant After Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Erika Kirk Says She Prayed She Was Pregnant After Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Erika Kirk Says She Prayed She Was Pregnant After Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, revealed that she prayed she was pregnant in the immediate aftermath of her husband’s assassination. In a candid conversation with Megyn Kelly on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, the 36-year-old described the emotional turmoil she experienced following the fatal shooting on September 10 at Utah Valley University.

Erika Kirk, who shares two young children—a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son—with her late husband, said she hoped she would discover one final connection to him. “I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered,” she told Megyn Kelly. “That would be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe.”

Erika Kirk confirmed during the interview that she was not pregnant but emphasized that expanding their family had been an active plan before the tragedy. The pair had envisioned raising four children together.

Charlie Kirk’s Death Sent Shockwaves Through Conservative Circles

Charlie Kirk, a high-profile political activist and national figure in conservative youth mobilization, was 31 years old at the time of his death. He was speaking with students on campus when he was fatally shot, an incident that triggered widespread outrage, memorials across the country, and a posthumous Medal of Freedom ceremony held at the White House on October 14, 2025.

Erika Kirk has made limited public appearances since the assassination, but her comments to Kelly mark one of the most personal reflections on her loss.

During the interview, Erika Kirk expanded her remarks beyond her own grief, offering direct guidance to young women and couples who hope to become parents. She warned against delaying family plans, saying, “Please, don’t put it off. Especially if you’re a young woman.”

Her message emphasized the permanence of biological timelines compared to flexible career opportunities. “You can always have a career. You can always go back to work,” she said. “You can never go back to having children, and they grow so fast.”

Kirk’s comments are already generating significant discussion online, reflecting ongoing national debates about family planning, work-life balance, and shifting cultural expectations for young women.

A Family Navigating Public Mourning

Despite the sharp public attention on her comments, Erika Kirk’s grief remains deeply personal. Friends and supporters have continued to highlight her resilience while raising two young children in the wake of an intensely public tragedy.

As she continues to honor her husband’s legacy, Erika Kirk says her priority remains guiding her children through a future reshaped by loss.

