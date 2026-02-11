China Unveils ‘World’s Largest Flying Car’ as eVTOL Race Accelerates

A Chinese aviation startup has unveiled what it describes as the world’s largest flying car, signaling a major step forward in the rapidly evolving electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) industry. AutoFlight introduced its five-tonne aircraft, named Matrix, following a successful public flight demonstration near Shanghai. Designed for both passenger transport and heavy-duty logistics, the aircraft can carry up to 10 passengers, setting it apart from most eVTOL models currently under development.

At 17.1 metres long, 3.3 metres high, and with a 20-metre wingspan, Matrix represents a significant scale-up in urban air mobility design. Most competing eVTOL aircraft globally weigh between 1.5 and 3 tonnes and typically accommodate four to six passengers.

Driving China’s “Low-Altitude Economy”

The unveiling comes as China intensifies efforts to lead what policymakers call the “low-altitude economy.” The initiative focuses on developing commercial aviation services operating at altitudes below traditional airline levels, including cargo drones, air taxis, and passenger-carrying flying cars in China.

AutoFlight is among several key players in China’s eVTOL sector, alongside companies such as EHang and Aerofugia. The country’s broader strategy combines technological innovation with regulatory planning to accelerate commercial deployment.

Recently, 10 Chinese government departments jointly released guidelines to establish industry standards for aircraft design, infrastructure, air traffic management, and safety supervision. Authorities aim to set foundational standards by 2027, with more than 300 standards expected by 2030.

Passenger Flights on the Horizon

Although Matrix has completed flight testing, commercial passenger operations require regulatory approvals. eVTOL aircraft must secure a Type Certificate for design safety, a Production Certificate for manufacturing, and an Airworthiness Certificate for individual aircraft.

AutoFlight’s senior leadership has indicated that passenger certification could be achieved within one to two years. Industry forecasts suggest China could see its first paying flying car passengers as early as 2026, with multiple manufacturers planning deliveries.

Passenger aircraft already represent a significant portion of AutoFlight’s order pipeline, despite certification still being underway.

Cargo Success Builds Momentum

Before focusing heavily on passenger transport, AutoFlight developed cargo-focused eVTOL aircraft. Its earlier model, CarryAll, recently completed a milestone cross-city cargo flight, transporting goods over a 160-kilometre route in approximately one hour.

Cargo services are widely seen as a practical entry point for eVTOL commercialisation, offering faster delivery times that may justify higher operational costs during early deployment.

Battery Power and Global Expansion

Battery performance remains a critical factor in eVTOL development. AutoFlight has strengthened its position through a partnership with CATL, one of the world’s largest electric vehicle battery manufacturers. Collaboration on battery technology is expected to improve range, payload capacity, and energy efficiency.

Looking beyond China, the company has identified Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East as potential expansion markets, particularly in regions where traditional infrastructure is less developed.

While large-scale passenger operations may still be several years away, the unveiling of Matrix underscores how quickly the flying car industry is moving from prototype to potential commercial reality.