China Unveils ‘World’s Largest Flying Car’ as eVTOL Race Accelerates

More in Auto
-
Auto
Rivian R2 Prototype Review: The Electric SUV That Could Redefine the Mid-Size EV Market
Rivian’s journey from ambitious startup to serious EV contender enters a defining phase with the arrival...
-
Auto
Ferrari’s First EV Gets a Name—and a Game-Changing Interior Designed by Apple Legend Jony Ive
Ferrari has officially named its first all-electric car Luce, and while the exterior remains under wraps,...
-
Auto
Ultraviolette Expands Bangalore Footprint with Fifth Experience Centre in Whitefield
Performance electric motorcycle brand Ultraviolette Automotive has accelerated its retail and service expansion with the launch...
-
Electric Vehicle
Canada’s EV Mandate Isn’t Gone—It’s Been Rebranded
Under the previous policy, all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada were required to be zero-emission...
-
Auto
China Bans Hidden Car Door Handles, Forcing EV Makers to Rethink DesignBy Tech Plunge
Several high-profile incidents intensified scrutiny, including a fatal 2024 crash involving Huawei-backed Aito’s M7 SUV, where...
-
Electric Vehicle
Tesla Scraps Model S and Model X in Strategic Pivot
Tesla has officially ended production of two of its most iconic vehicles, the Model S sedan...
-
Motorcycles
KTM’s Parent Company Renamed to Bajaj Mobility AG After Full Bajaj Takeover
In a landmark move for the global motorcycle industry, Pierer Mobility AG has officially been renamed...
-
Auto
JSW Motors to Launch Jetour T2 Plug-In Hybrid SUV in India
JSW Motors Limited is gearing up to make its long-awaited entry into India’s passenger vehicle market,...
-
Auto
CEAT Partners With CleanMax for ~59 MW Hybrid Wind-Solar Projects Across India
CEAT Ltd, one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers, has taken a major step toward decarbonising its...
-
Electric Vehicle
Tesla to Offer Full Self-Driving Software Only via Monthly Subscription From Feb 14
Tesla will no longer sell its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software as a one-time purchase, moving to...