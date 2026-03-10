Indian Drone Maker ideaForge Trains NATO Forces at Elite U.S. Test Pilot School

Indian drone manufacturer ideaForge Technology Ltd. has reached a major global milestone by launching a specialized UAV flight-test training program for NATO military personnel in the United States.

The training is taking place at the prestigious National Test Pilot School (NTPS), marking the first time an Indian drone company has conducted such a program for international defence forces at the facility. The week-long training initiative began on March 9 and is being conducted through the company’s U.S. subsidiary, ideaForge Technology Inc.

Industry experts view the development as a strong signal of growing global confidence in India’s indigenous defence technology and drone capabilities.

NATO Forces Participate in Specialized Drone Training

The program brings together military personnel from several allied forces across multiple continents, including the Royal Canadian Air Force, the Israeli Air Force, the Indian Navy, the Bundeswehr, the United States Air Force, and air forces from Australia, Italy, and Sweden.

Participants undergo structured modules designed to simulate real operational environments. These modules include flight-test planning, telemetry monitoring, payload operations, mission execution, and post-flight data analysis.

The program aims to help defence personnel understand the full lifecycle of UAV testing and operational deployment in modern military missions.

SWITCH UAV at the Center of the Program

The training sessions utilize ideaForge’s NATO-certified SWITCH UAV, a hybrid fixed-wing drone designed primarily for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

The platform is capable of operating in challenging terrains and extreme climatic conditions. Its hybrid design allows vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) combined with long-endurance flight, making it suitable for high-altitude surveillance and tactical operations.

The SWITCH UAV is widely used for last-mile surveillance and security operations where precision monitoring and rapid deployment are critical.

Strengthening Global Defence Collaboration

According to Ankit Mehta, the initiative reflects the increasing relevance of advanced drone systems in modern defence strategy.

He noted that military forces worldwide are adapting to changing geopolitical conditions and evolving electronic warfare environments. Training programs like this ensure that defence personnel remain prepared to operate advanced aerial systems effectively.

Mehta also emphasized that the program demonstrates how deep-tech innovations from India can play a meaningful role in strengthening global defence readiness.

Recognition for India’s Growing Drone Industry

The collaboration also highlights the rising influence of India’s defence manufacturing sector in the global market.

By providing hands-on UAV training to NATO forces, ideaForge is showcasing the operational capabilities of Indian-designed drone platforms to some of the world’s most advanced military organizations.

Officials at the National Test Pilot School said the partnership allows trainees to gain practical experience with the entire UAV testing process—from mission planning to flight execution and performance analysis.

A Step Forward for Global UAV Innovation

As drone technology becomes increasingly central to military strategy, programs like this help build interoperability between allied forces and emerging technology providers.

For India’s defence technology ecosystem, the milestone signals expanding opportunities for collaboration with international partners and greater adoption of home-grown platforms in global security operations.