CrisprBits Raises USD 3 Million to Scale CRISPR Diagnostics and Gene Editing Platforms

Indian biotechnology startup CrisprBits Pvt Ltd has raised USD 3 million in a Pre-Series A funding round to accelerate the commercialisation of its cutting-edge CRISPR diagnostics and gene-editing platforms. With the latest infusion, the company’s valuation now stands at USD 12 million.

The round was led by Spectrum Impact, the family office of Rajendra Gogri, Chairman & Managing Director of Aarti Industries Ltd. Existing backers, including the Vijay Alreja Family Office (VJ Technologies Group)—a long-time supporter of CRISPR innovation in India—also participated. New investors include the promoter family of HBL Engineering Ltd., strengthening the company’s financial foundation built through earlier support from VJ Technologies Group and C-CAMP.

Scaling CRISPR Diagnostics for Human, Food, and Animal Health

The fresh capital will fast-track the rollout of PathCrisp, the company’s molecular diagnostics platform designed for high-impact testing in human health, food safety and animal health.

This includes expanding the manufacturing pipeline for tests such as:

PathCrisp-SickleDetect for genotype-confirmed sickle cell detection

PathCrisp-TyphoidDetect for early Salmonella detection

PathCrisp-AMRDetect targeting antimicrobial resistance

PathCrisp-FoodSafe for rapid food-borne pathogen identification

PathCrisp-OneHealthCattle for livestock diseases such as LSDV and FMDV

With sample-to-result times under 2.5 hours and minimal infrastructure requirements, these platforms aim to democratize molecular testing across hospitals, farms, and industrial settings.

Driving Synthetic Biology and Industrial Sustainability

CrisprBits will also channel the new funding into advancing its CRISPR-powered strain engineering platform EdiCrisp, which leverages the indigenous enFnCas9 technology developed at IGIB. The platform supports strain engineering, gene knock-ins, knockouts, and functional genomics across organisms ranging from mammalian cells to yeast and plants.

The company’s immediate industrial focus includes biofuel optimisation, addressing the growing demand for sustainable biochemical production.

CEO Vijay Chandru emphasised the company’s mission-driven approach: “This funding round provides the fuel for our mission to Rewrite Biology and Reimagine the Planet. We are now positioned to launch in India and scale globally with high-quality, affordable solutions.”

Mirik Gogri of Spectrum Impact added: “CrisprBits is poised to create multidimensional impact—from diagnostics to biochemicals and biofuels. Their strategy converts powerful technology into immense commercial and societal value.”

Global Expansion and AI-Powered Therapeutic Innovation

Over the next six months, CrisprBits plans to enter African and Latin American markets, scale its diagnostics manufacturing facility, and build an AI-augmented strain engineering and therapeutics platform, CurieCrisp, designed to accelerate rare-disease drug discovery.