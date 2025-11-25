Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

CrisprBits Raises USD 3 Million to Scale CRISPR Diagnostics and Gene Editing Platforms

CrisprBits Raises USD 3 Million to Scale CRISPR Diagnostics and Gene Editing Platforms

Funding News

CrisprBits Raises USD 3 Million to Scale CRISPR Diagnostics and Gene Editing Platforms

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Indian biotechnology startup CrisprBits Pvt Ltd has raised USD 3 million in a Pre-Series A funding round to accelerate the commercialisation of its cutting-edge CRISPR diagnostics and gene-editing platforms. With the latest infusion, the company’s valuation now stands at USD 12 million.

The round was led by Spectrum Impact, the family office of Rajendra Gogri, Chairman & Managing Director of Aarti Industries Ltd. Existing backers, including the Vijay Alreja Family Office (VJ Technologies Group)—a long-time supporter of CRISPR innovation in India—also participated. New investors include the promoter family of HBL Engineering Ltd., strengthening the company’s financial foundation built through earlier support from VJ Technologies Group and C-CAMP.

Scaling CRISPR Diagnostics for Human, Food, and Animal Health

The fresh capital will fast-track the rollout of PathCrisp, the company’s molecular diagnostics platform designed for high-impact testing in human health, food safety and animal health.

This includes expanding the manufacturing pipeline for tests such as:

  • PathCrisp-SickleDetect for genotype-confirmed sickle cell detection

  • PathCrisp-TyphoidDetect for early Salmonella detection

  • PathCrisp-AMRDetect targeting antimicrobial resistance

  • PathCrisp-FoodSafe for rapid food-borne pathogen identification

  • PathCrisp-OneHealthCattle for livestock diseases such as LSDV and FMDV

With sample-to-result times under 2.5 hours and minimal infrastructure requirements, these platforms aim to democratize molecular testing across hospitals, farms, and industrial settings.

Driving Synthetic Biology and Industrial Sustainability

CrisprBits will also channel the new funding into advancing its CRISPR-powered strain engineering platform EdiCrisp, which leverages the indigenous enFnCas9 technology developed at IGIB. The platform supports strain engineering, gene knock-ins, knockouts, and functional genomics across organisms ranging from mammalian cells to yeast and plants.

The company’s immediate industrial focus includes biofuel optimisation, addressing the growing demand for sustainable biochemical production.

CEO Vijay Chandru emphasised the company’s mission-driven approach: “This funding round provides the fuel for our mission to Rewrite Biology and Reimagine the Planet. We are now positioned to launch in India and scale globally with high-quality, affordable solutions.”

Mirik Gogri of Spectrum Impact added: “CrisprBits is poised to create multidimensional impact—from diagnostics to biochemicals and biofuels. Their strategy converts powerful technology into immense commercial and societal value.”

Global Expansion and AI-Powered Therapeutic Innovation

Over the next six months, CrisprBits plans to enter African and Latin American markets, scale its diagnostics manufacturing facility, and build an AI-augmented strain engineering and therapeutics platform, CurieCrisp, designed to accelerate rare-disease drug discovery.

  • CrisprBits Raises USD 3 Million to Scale CRISPR Diagnostics and Gene Editing Platforms
  • CrisprBits Raises USD 3 Million to Scale CRISPR Diagnostics and Gene Editing Platforms

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Funding News

‘Stranger Things’ Stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Break Down the De-Aging Process in Season 5

‘Stranger Things’ Stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Break Down the De-Aging Process in Season 5
By November 25, 2025
Erika Kirk Says She Prayed She Was Pregnant After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Erika Kirk Says She Prayed She Was Pregnant After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
By November 25, 2025
Sunrise Airways Suspends Domestic Flights After Aircraft Hit by Gunfire in Port-au-Prince Haiti Airline cancel all domestic flights

Sunrise Airways Suspends Domestic Flights After Aircraft Hit by Gunfire in Port-au-Prince
By November 25, 2025
‘Y Marshals’ Sets 2026 Premiere The Yellowstone Universe Charges Forward with Kayce Dutton at the Helm Taylor Sheridan

‘Y: Marshals’ Sets 2026 Premiere: The Yellowstone Universe Charges Forward with Kayce Dutton at the Helm
By November 25, 2025
‘Stranger Things’ Stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Break Down the De-Aging Process in Season 5

‘Stranger Things’ Stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Break Down the De-Aging Process in Season 5
By November 25, 2025
Erika Kirk Says She Prayed She Was Pregnant After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Erika Kirk Says She Prayed She Was Pregnant After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
By November 25, 2025
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Declares Gemini 3 the New AI Champion — Calling the Leap ‘Insane’

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Declares Gemini 3 the New AI Champion — Calling the Leap ‘Insane’
By November 24, 2025
JD Vance Faces Growing Backlash Over Palantir Ties as Surveillance Fears Rock GOP Base

JD Vance Faces Growing Backlash Over Palantir Ties as Surveillance Fears Rock GOP Base
By November 24, 2025
BillionE Mobility Adopts Netradyne’s AI Technology to Supercharge Safety and Performance Across Electric Fleet

BillionE Mobility Adopts Netradyne’s AI Technology to Supercharge Safety and Performance Across Electric Fleet
By November 24, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Declares Gemini 3 the New AI Champion — Calling the Leap ‘Insane’

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Declares Gemini 3 the New AI Champion — Calling the Leap ‘Insane’
By November 24, 2025
Drake’s Cinematic Album Rollout Sets New Benchmark for Live Streaming Innovation Groovy Gecko LiveU

Drake’s Cinematic Album Rollout Sets New Benchmark for Live Streaming Innovation
By November 22, 2025
Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content

Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content
By November 21, 2025
Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content

Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content
By November 21, 2025
Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search

Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search
By November 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches

Advertising

Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times

Aviation

Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times
To Top
Loading...