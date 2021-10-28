Adani Green Q2 Results: Net profit jumps nearly six-fold to Rs 100 cr

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Thursday posted a nearly six-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 100 crore in the September quarter on the back of higher revenues. The net profit of the company was Rs 17 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, according to a BSE filing.









The company’s total income stood at Rs 1,411 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 718 crore in the same period a year ago. “It is gratifying to see that the focus on climate change has continued to accelerate at a pace that has taken everybody by surprise, Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, said in a statement.

“I believe this is a good indication of the progress the world can make when it combines forces to solve a global problem. Our journey towards becoming the world’s largest renewables player and further increasing the gap as the world’s largest solar player is manifested in the very significant investments that we continue to make in this business,” he said. The increase in sale of energy was backed by capacity addition of 2,610 MW and improved solar and wind CUF (Capacity Utilisation Factor), the company said.

The sale of energy grew by 61 per cent to 1,901 Million Units (MU) in the quarter from 1,182 MU in same period a year ago. Similarly solar energy sales grew by 41 per cent to 1,430 MU in the latest September quarter from 1,017 MU in the year-ago period. The wind energy sales grew by 185 per cent to 471 MU from 165 MU during the same period.

AGEL, part of Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall portfolio of 20.3 GW, including operating, under-construction, awarded and assets under acquisition catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.