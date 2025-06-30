EA Sports Teases Long-Awaited Return of College Basketball Video Game After 15-Year Hiatus

Gamers and sports fans, get ready to lace up your digital sneakers. EA Sports just teased the long-anticipated return of its iconic college basketball video game franchise—and the internet is buzzing. On June 30, EA Sports reignited nostalgia and excitement with a simple but powerful message posted across social media: “Bring the Madness. Let’s run it back.” That cryptic teaser signals the return of the NCAA Basketball video game series, which has been dormant since 2009. The last entry, NCAA Basketball 10, was released in November 2008 and featured Oklahoma star Blake Griffin on the cover. It quickly became a cult classic among fans of college hoops.

March Madness Is Back on Console

Following the hugely successful reboot of EA Sports College Football 25 in the summer of 2024, it’s no surprise that the studio is now pivoting to basketball. That game’s triumphant return proved that the appetite for college sports gaming is as strong as ever, especially in the NIL era.







According to a report from Matt Brown of Extra Points, a memo from the Collegiate Licensing Company (CLC) indicates that the college basketball game is scheduled for release in the 2028–29 season. However, EA has not officially confirmed this timeline.

Crucially, EA’s new NCAA basketball video game will reportedly feature both men’s and women’s teams, marking a historic first for the franchise and aligning with broader industry trends pushing for representation and equity in sports gaming.

The original series was shelved due to legal and licensing issues tied to the NCAA’s ban on student-athletes profiting from their name, image, and likeness (NIL). But with NIL now legalized, EA Sports has found a clear path to bring student-athletes back into video games with proper compensation.

The same framework used for College Football 25—where players opt in to appear in the game—will likely be applied to the basketball edition, ensuring real rosters, school branding, and authentic gameplay.

Hype Builds as Fans Demand Details

Though details are scarce for now, fans have taken to social media with excitement and speculation. Will legendary college arenas be faithfully recreated? Will March Madness mode feature Selection Sunday, Cinderella stories, and buzzer-beaters? Can fans finally take their alma mater to a virtual Final Four?

EA Sports has yet to confirm platforms, gameplay features, or an exact release date, but just the teaser alone is enough to generate massive anticipation.

The return of EA Sports’ NCAA Basketball video game isn’t just a win for nostalgia—it’s a sign of the evolving future of sports gaming. With NIL policies in place and a fanbase hungry for college content, this could be the next big franchise revival in gaming.

For now, gamers will have to wait for more official details. But one thing is sure: March Madness is marching back to your console—and it’s going to be madness.