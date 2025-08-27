Cracker Barrel Backtracks After Logo Change Sparks Customer Outrage

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has found itself at the center of a branding storm after its decision to change its iconic logo backfired spectacularly. The redesign, which replaced the familiar image of a man leaning on a barrel with a minimalist, text-heavy version, immediately triggered nationwide backlash from loyal customers.

The controversy quickly became costly. Within days of unveiling the new logo, Cracker Barrel lost $143 million in market value as frustrated customers voiced their anger on social media. Critics accused the brand of abandoning tradition and erasing its identity for the sake of “modernization.”







Trump Weighs In

The controversy even caught the attention of Donald Trump, who weighed in on Truth Social, urging Cracker Barrel to restore the old logo. “Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate poll), and manage the company better than ever before,” Trump wrote.

By Tuesday evening, Cracker Barrel confirmed it would scrap the new design and reinstate the original logo, nicknamed the “Old Timer.” Shares quickly rebounded, climbing nearly 8%.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cracker Barrel (@crackerbarrel)

Company Reverses Course

In a statement, Cracker Barrel acknowledged customer frustration: “We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been—and always will be—about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family.”

Despite the reversal, Cracker Barrel’s larger challenge remains: staying relevant in a competitive dining market.

The backlash has been described as “brand suicide” by critics, underscoring the risks companies face when tinkering with beloved icons. While Cracker Barrel managed to avert a full-blown crisis by restoring its original design, experts warn the chain must now rebuild trust with customers and refocus on drawing people back into its restaurants.

With more than 50 years of history, the brand remains a staple of roadside dining and Southern-inspired comfort food. But this misstep serves as a reminder: for heritage brands, modernization must be handled with care—or risk losing the very customers that made them iconic.