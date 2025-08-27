Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Cracker Barrel Backtracks After Logo Change Sparks Customer Outrage

Cracker Barrel Backtracks After Logo Change Sparks Customer Outrage

Advertising

Cracker Barrel Backtracks After Logo Change Sparks Customer Outrage

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has found itself at the center of a branding storm after its decision to change its iconic logo backfired spectacularly. The redesign, which replaced the familiar image of a man leaning on a barrel with a minimalist, text-heavy version, immediately triggered nationwide backlash from loyal customers.

The controversy quickly became costly. Within days of unveiling the new logo, Cracker Barrel lost $143 million in market value as frustrated customers voiced their anger on social media. Critics accused the brand of abandoning tradition and erasing its identity for the sake of “modernization.”



Trump Weighs In

The controversy even caught the attention of Donald Trump, who weighed in on Truth Social, urging Cracker Barrel to restore the old logo. “Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate poll), and manage the company better than ever before,” Trump wrote.

By Tuesday evening, Cracker Barrel confirmed it would scrap the new design and reinstate the original logo, nicknamed the “Old Timer.” Shares quickly rebounded, climbing nearly 8%.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cracker Barrel (@crackerbarrel)

Company Reverses Course

In a statement, Cracker Barrel acknowledged customer frustration: “We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been—and always will be—about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family.”

Despite the reversal, Cracker Barrel’s larger challenge remains: staying relevant in a competitive dining market.

Trump Slams ‘Woke’ Jaguar as Carmaker Appoints First Indian CEO and Unveils Controversial Rebrand

The backlash has been described as “brand suicide” by critics, underscoring the risks companies face when tinkering with beloved icons. While Cracker Barrel managed to avert a full-blown crisis by restoring its original design, experts warn the chain must now rebuild trust with customers and refocus on drawing people back into its restaurants.

With more than 50 years of history, the brand remains a staple of roadside dining and Southern-inspired comfort food. But this misstep serves as a reminder: for heritage brands, modernization must be handled with care—or risk losing the very customers that made them iconic.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

McLaren’s 2025 F1 Domination How Soon Can They Clinch the Constructors’ Title and Rewrite History Lando Norris Oscar Piastri

McLaren’s 2025 F1 Domination: How Soon Can They Clinch the Constructors’ Title and Rewrite History?
By August 28, 2025
Trump’s 50% Tariff on India Sparks Economic Showdown as Modi Pushes Self-Reliance

Trump’s 50% Tariff on India Sparks Economic Showdown as Modi Pushes Self-Reliance
By August 28, 2025
LeBron James and Nikola Jokic’s Agent Meeting Sparks NBA Rival League Rumors

LeBron James and Nikola Jokic’s Agent Meeting Sparks NBA Rival League Rumors
By August 28, 2025
Colin Farrell Bets Big in Netflix’s Ballad of a Small Player — Release Date, Cast, and First Look

Colin Farrell Bets Big in Netflix’s Ballad of a Small Player — Release Date, Cast, and First Look
By August 28, 2025
Emil Wakim Exits Saturday Night Live After One Season “A Gut Punch” for Fans Lorne Michaels Saturday Night Live

Emil Wakim Exits Saturday Night Live After One Season: “A Gut Punch” for Fans
By August 28, 2025
Netflix Sets Release Date for Monster The Ed Gein Story as Chilling Posters Drop Netflix Monster Season 3

Netflix Sets Release Date for Monster: The Ed Gein Story as Chilling Posters Drop
By August 28, 2025
Cracker Barrel Backtracks After Logo Change Sparks Customer Outrage

Cracker Barrel Backtracks After Logo Change Sparks Customer Outrage
By August 28, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
AI Boom Sends Students Abroad in Record Numbers: Prodigy Finance Shares Key Insights AI Jobs

AI Boom Sends Students Abroad in Record Numbers: Prodigy Finance Shares Key Insights
By August 27, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
AI Boom Sends Students Abroad in Record Numbers: Prodigy Finance Shares Key Insights AI Jobs

AI Boom Sends Students Abroad in Record Numbers: Prodigy Finance Shares Key Insights
By August 27, 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi Scams 2025: Cybercriminals Target Devotees With Fake Idols, Offers & Gift Messages CloudSEK Report

Ganesh Chaturthi Scams 2025: Cybercriminals Target Devotees With Fake Idols, Offers & Gift Messages
By August 27, 2025
Gorillaz making a surprise appearance in Fortnite Festival!

Gorillaz making a surprise appearance in Fortnite Festival!
By August 26, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
NYPD Officer Killed in Midtown Shooting Was an Immigrant Dreaming of a Better Future Shane Devon Tamura Didarul Islam NYPD Officer Midtown Manhattan Shooting

immigration Politics

NYPD Officer Killed in Midtown Shooting Was an Immigrant Dreaming of a Better Future
Vodka Seltzer Cans Labeled as Celsius Energy Drink Spark FDA Warning High Noon recall

Food

Vodka Seltzer Cans Labeled as Celsius Energy Drink Spark FDA Warning
How can online casinos ensure players have a smooth experience? Online gambling iGaming online games Irishluck.ie

iGaming

How can online casinos ensure players have a smooth experience?
To Top
Loading...