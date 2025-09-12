Timothée Chalamet Stars in Lucid Motors’ Cinematic “Driven” Campaign

Lucid Motors has officially stepped into the cinematic spotlight with the release of Driven, a high-concept short film starring Academy Award–nominated actor Timothée Chalamet. The stylish campaign introduces Lucid Gravity, the automaker’s highly anticipated all-electric luxury SUV, and signals a bold shift in how car brands tell their stories.

A Story Beyond Specs

Timothée Chalamet portrays “The Groom,” embarking on a surreal adventure with his bride, played by model and actress Larsen Thompson. After their motorcycle breaks down, the couple stumbles upon a secret government facility. Inside, they uncover a futuristic SUV—the Lucid Gravity—and drive it into vast open landscapes, blending performance with cinematic drama.

The production tapped into James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari stunt team to choreograph the high-octane driving sequences. Professional racer Tanner Foust brought Lucid Gravity’s capabilities to life, while a reimagined version of “Burning” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs added emotional depth to the film’s score.

Chalamet: Lucid’s First Global Ambassador

The campaign marks the beginning of a multi-year collaboration between Timothée Chalamet and Lucid, establishing the actor as the EV company’s first global brand ambassador. With his growing influence in Hollywood and fashion, Chalamet brings cultural cachet to Lucid’s storytelling ambitions.

The actor’s recent career milestones underscore the partnership’s star power. Timothée Chalamet won a Screen Actors Guild Award for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown (2024), also directed by James Mangold, and is set to star in Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme later this year before returning in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three in 2026.

Gravity: Luxury Meets Sustainability

At the heart of the campaign lies Lucid Gravity itself—a three-row SUV that combines the performance of a sports car with the practicality of a family vehicle. With space for seven passengers, extended travel range, and high-end engineering, Gravity positions itself as a flagship electric vehicle designed for versatility and elegance.

Lucid executives describe the release as more than a product launch—it’s a cultural statement. Akerho “AK” Oghoghomeh, Senior VP of Marketing at Lucid Motors, highlighted how Mangold’s cinematic approach and Chalamet’s influence allow Lucid to engage audiences emotionally, presenting the SUV as part of a larger story about discovery and innovation.

Hollywood Meets the Future of Driving

Driven represents a strategic evolution for Lucid. Instead of simply advertising specs and sustainability features, the brand uses cinematic storytelling to resonate with consumers who value culture, style, and experience. With Chalamet’s global reach and Mangold’s creative vision, Lucid has firmly planted its Gravity SUV in both the entertainment and automotive landscapes.

As luxury carmakers increasingly compete in the EV space, Lucid is betting big on artistry, narrative, and cultural influence to set itself apart.