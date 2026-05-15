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White House Mocked After Posting Drake ‘ICEMAN’ Cover Turned Into MAGA Meme

White House Mocked After Posting Drake ‘ICEMAN’ Cover Turned Into MAGA Meme

Album Drop

White House Mocked After Posting Drake ‘ICEMAN’ Cover Turned Into MAGA Meme

Sound Plunge

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The official White House X account is facing intense online backlash after sharing an edited version of Drake’s newly released ICEMAN album cover transformed into a pro-MAGA meme linked to US President Donald Trump.

The controversial post appeared shortly after Drake released his highly anticipated ICEMAN album alongside two surprise projects, Habibti and Maid of Honour. The original artwork for ICEMAN features a rhinestone-covered gloved hand making an “OK” gesture with a friendship bracelet spelling out the album title. However, the White House social media team replaced the bracelet with an iced-out “MAGA” chain, instantly igniting criticism online.

Social media users quickly accused the administration of trivializing official government communications while attempting to capitalize on pop culture trends. Critics described the move as “tone deaf,” “bizarre,” and “embarrassing” as screenshots of the post spread rapidly across X, Instagram, and Reddit.

Social Media Reacts to White House’s Drake-Inspired Post

The backlash intensified when users began creating parody edits of the image. One of the most widely circulated versions replaced the “MAGA” chain with an “EPSTEIN” pendant, referencing ongoing political controversies tied to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Memes, reaction videos, and sarcastic commentary flooded social media platforms within hours. Many questioned why the White House account was posting celebrity-inspired content instead of focusing on policy issues or international affairs.

The incident also reignited debates about how political institutions increasingly use meme culture and internet humor to engage younger audiences online. While supporters of Trump’s Make America Great Again movement praised the post as humorous and culturally savvy, critics argued it blurred the line between governance and entertainment.

Drake Yet to Respond to Viral MAGA Meme

As of now, Drake has not publicly commented on the White House’s use of his ICEMAN cover art. The Toronto rapper has remained focused on promoting his surprise triple-album release, which has dominated music conversations globally since dropping on May 15.

The release of ICEMAN already generated headlines due to Drake’s lyrical shots at several industry figures, including DJ Khaled, LeBron James, Rick Ross, and Kendrick Lamar. The White House meme only added another unexpected layer to the ongoing cultural frenzy surrounding the album rollout.

Drake Shocks Fans With Triple Album Drop as ‘Iceman,’ ‘Habibti’ and ‘Maid of Honour’ Arrive

Drake’s latest projects have been praised for their cinematic visuals, aggressive lyricism, and high-profile collaborations, making ICEMAN one of the biggest hip-hop releases of 2026 so far.

Politics and Pop Culture Continue to Collide

The controversy highlights how deeply intertwined politics and entertainment have become in the social media era. From musicians becoming political symbols to government accounts adopting meme culture, online audiences are increasingly reacting to political messaging through the lens of internet trends and celebrity culture.

Whether intended as a joke, marketing tactic, or cultural commentary, the White House’s Drake-inspired MAGA meme has undeniably succeeded in dominating online conversation — though not necessarily in the way officials may have hoped.

  • White House Mocked After Posting Drake ‘ICEMAN’ Cover Turned Into MAGA Meme
  • White House Mocked After Posting Drake ‘ICEMAN’ Cover Turned Into MAGA Meme

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