Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Budget focusing on making agriculture modern, smart: PM Modi

Budget focusing on making agriculture modern, smart: PM Modi

Agriculture

Budget focusing on making agriculture modern, smart: PM Modi

Press Trust of India
Published on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the focus of the Union Budget 2022-23 is on making the agriculture sector modern and smart. Discussing ways in which the Budget will contribute to strengthening the agriculture sector, Modi said in the last seven years, the government has taken several initiatives for the entire agri value chain from seed to market and also improved the old systems.




Addressing a post-budget webinar on smart agriculture, he said agriculture budget has increased manifold in just six years and farm loans for farmers have also been increased by 2.5 times in seven years.

The Prime Minister said that in the recent Budget, seven main avenues have been suggested to make agriculture modern and smart. These include natural farming on mission mode along the Ganges with 5 km wide corridors on both sides of the river, making available modern technology, and providing facilities like regular banking at more than 1.5 lakh post offices.

Modi called upon the startups to come forward for creating a network of soil testing labs in the country.

Also Read:_India will emerge as global energy leader: Mukesh Ambani

He stressed that management of agri-residue (parali) is also very important. He said towards this, some new measures have been taken in this budget, which will reduce carbon emissions, and farmers will also get additional income.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airtel acquires strategic stake in blockchain technology startup Aqilliz

Airtel acquires strategic stake in blockchain technology startup Aqilliz
By February 24, 2022
Moody's ups India's growth forecast to 9.5% for 2022

Moody’s ups India’s growth forecast to 9.5% for 2022
By February 24, 2022
Uncertainties remain around India's medium-term debt trajectory: Fitch

Uncertainties remain around India’s medium-term debt trajectory: Fitch
By February 24, 2022
Weekly funding round: January ends on a high with over 1.6B fund flow

Funding News

Weekly funding round: January ends on a high with over 1.6B fund flow
Kritsnam Technologies secures Rs 6 crore in Pre Series A round

Funding News

Kritsnam Technologies secures Rs 6 crore in Pre Series A round
ShopKirana bags $38 mln from Info Edge, Sixth Sense Ventures, others

Funding News

ShopKirana bags $38 mln from Info Edge, Sixth Sense Ventures, others
To Top
Loading...