In a scathing moment that lit up social media, Dave Chappelle directly confronted DJ Khaled’s silence over the war in Gaza during his sold-out Abu Dhabi show on Friday night. The Emmy-winning comedian, known for blending bold humor with razor-sharp social commentary, didn’t hold back during his performance at Etihad Arena, part of the Abu Dhabi Comedy Season 2025. His wide-ranging set touched on everything from Donald Trump’s airstrikes on Iran to biblical end-times paranoia in the West—but it was his pointed jab at Palestinian-American music mogul DJ Khaled that ignited the loudest reaction from the crowd.

“DJ Khaled, let me tell you something,” Dave Chappelle said, responding to a fan shouting DJ Khaled’s name from the audience. “For a Palestinian, this man is awfully quiet right now. And as a Palestinian, how could you be that quiet right now? And why are you so fat? People are starving. He’s the only fat Palestinian on Earth right now.”







The Gaza War and a Deafening Silence

As the war in Gaza continues to claim lives and stir global protests, celebrities of Palestinian descent have faced growing pressure to speak out. DJ Khaled, one of the world’s most prominent Palestinian-American figures, has notably remained silent, a fact Dave Chappelle used to highlight what many see as a moral responsibility among public figures.

Dave Chappelle has not shied away from addressing the Israel-Gaza conflict. During his 2024 Abu Dhabi performance, he called Israel’s actions “genocide” to thunderous applause. And earlier this year, during a Saturday Night Live appearance, he softened his stance on Trump but urged empathy for Palestinians—a nuanced pivot many noted in his evolving public voice.

“Porky Politics” and the Middle East

Beyond DJ Khaled, Dave Chappelle took aim at Trump’s recent airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, mocking the former president’s use of social media to announce military actions. “Trump wrote that ‘we did a meticulously perfect attack… And now is the time for peace.’ Word? I don’t think that’s how this works, champ,” Chappelle quipped. “Trump bombed Iran in an attack that was carefully planned on WhatsApp,” he added, referencing leaked documents in a recent U.S. military scandal.

Amid the chaos, Dave Chappelle also poked fun at American anxiety over the region: “It’s not good when Bible places are in the news. That means it might be the end of times.”

A “Code Phrase” for Speaking Truth

Closing the show on a serious note, Dave Chappelle addressed the pressure public figures face when speaking about Palestine. “Now that I’m a big powerful voice in America, I’ve learned that I have to be careful,” he said. “So if I’m ever forced to lie to you, I want you to know the code: the phrase is, ‘I stand with Israel.’ If you hear me say that, don’t believe a word I say after.”

Dave Chappelle’s fearless critique of DJ Khaled’s silence on Palestine cements his role as one of the few mainstream voices unafraid to tackle the Gaza conflict head-on. As the situation continues, his challenge to Khaled—and perhaps to other silent celebrities—raises the stakes in the conversation around celebrity activism, Palestinian identity, and the politics of silence.