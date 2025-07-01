Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

“Jurassic World Rebirth” Review: A Thrilling Return to the Franchise’s Prehistoric Glory

“Jurassic World Rebirth” Review: A Thrilling Return to the Franchise’s Prehistoric Glory Steven Spielberg Gareth Edwards Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali

Box office

“Jurassic World Rebirth” Review: A Thrilling Return to the Franchise’s Prehistoric Glory

Screen Plunge
Published on

After years of diminishing returns and CGI chaos, the Jurassic franchise finally evolves back in the right direction. Jurassic World: Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards, breathes new life into a beloved series with a gripping, character-driven approach that recalls the spirit of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, “Jurassic World: Rebirth” ignores the bloated spectacle of its immediate predecessors and roots itself in human drama, tension, and practical effects, making it the best-reviewed Jurassic instalment in decades.

The plot is straightforward but suspenseful. A shadowy pharmaceutical mogul, Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend), assembles a team to retrieve blood samples from three massive dinosaur species on a remote island off-limits since the last global dinosaur crisis. Leading the mission is Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), a hardened ex-special ops soldier, and Henry Loomis ( Jonathan Bailey), a reluctant paleontologist mentored by the legendary Dr. Alan Grant.



The real magic of Jurassic World Rebirth lies in its commitment to cinematic fundamentals. Gareth Edwards, best known for his work on Godzilla (2014) and Monsters, favors real sets, practical effects, and emotional stakes over over-the-top CGI carnage. The result is a taut adventure that builds suspense rather than bombarding the audience with constant explosions.

Key scenes—a Mosasaurus attack, a tense encounter with a Titanosaurus herd, and a chilling debut of the new villainous creature, the Distortus rex—are shot with a mix of awe and restraint. Edwards treats the dinosaurs not as video game enemies, but as majestic, unpredictable forces of nature.

The film also introduces heart. A subplot involving a stranded family adds emotional depth, especially in the moments between young Ella (Audrina Miranda) and her adopted dinosaur pet, “Dolores.” These connections offer a tender counterpoint to the film’s more terrifying sequences and pose an intriguing ethical question: Do these creatures deserve to exist, or should humanity intervene again?

The cast rises to the occasion, especially Scarlett Johansson, who breaks franchise tradition by playing a woman who’s neither damsel nor eye candy—just a soldier on a mission. Bailey adds warmth and curiosity, while Mahershala Ali’s stoic sea captain provides the film’s soul.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jurassic World (@jurassicworld)

Despite being the seventh film in a 30-year-old franchise, Jurassic World: Rebirth doesn’t feel stale. Instead, it resets the DNA of the series, trimming the excess and delivering an innovative, pulse-pounding ride that fans old and new will appreciate.

While the movie may not reinvent the franchise’s mythology, it does revive its credibility, making dinosaurs dangerous, majestic, and cinematic again. For anyone who walked away disappointed from the previous trilogy, Rebirth proves that the Jurassic series isn’t extinct—it was just waiting to evolve.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Hero Dad Leaps Into Ocean to Save Daughter Who Fell Overboard on Disney Cruise Ship Diseny Dream

Hero Dad Leaps Into Ocean to Save Daughter Who Fell Overboard on Disney Cruise
By July 1, 2025
ansrsource and ANSR Join Forces to Transform India’s GCC Workforce with AI-Powered Learning Ecosystems

ansrsource and ANSR Join Forces to Transform India’s GCC Workforce with AI-Powered Learning Ecosystems
By July 1, 2025
Unilever Acquires Viral Men’s Grooming Brand Dr. Squatch, Plans Global Expansion

Unilever Acquires Viral Men’s Grooming Brand Dr. Squatch, Plans Global Expansion
By July 1, 2025
“Jurassic World Rebirth” Review: A Thrilling Return to the Franchise’s Prehistoric Glory Steven Spielberg Gareth Edwards Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali

“Jurassic World Rebirth” Review: A Thrilling Return to the Franchise’s Prehistoric Glory
By July 1, 2025
Dave Chappelle Calls Out DJ Khaled’s Silence on Gaza in Blistering Abu Dhabi Set only fat Palestinian on Earth right now

Dave Chappelle Calls Out DJ Khaled’s Silence on Gaza in Blistering Abu Dhabi Set
By July 1, 2025
John C. Reilly Channels Divine Madness in Jack White’s “Archbishop Harold Holmes” Music Video

John C. Reilly Channels Divine Madness in Jack White’s “Archbishop Harold Holmes” Music Video
By June 30, 2025
ansrsource and ANSR Join Forces to Transform India’s GCC Workforce with AI-Powered Learning Ecosystems

ansrsource and ANSR Join Forces to Transform India’s GCC Workforce with AI-Powered Learning Ecosystems
By July 1, 2025
“Jurassic World Rebirth” Review: A Thrilling Return to the Franchise’s Prehistoric Glory Steven Spielberg Gareth Edwards Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali

“Jurassic World Rebirth” Review: A Thrilling Return to the Franchise’s Prehistoric Glory
By July 1, 2025
Unilever Acquires Viral Men’s Grooming Brand Dr. Squatch, Plans Global Expansion

Unilever Acquires Viral Men’s Grooming Brand Dr. Squatch, Plans Global Expansion
By July 1, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
ansrsource and ANSR Join Forces to Transform India’s GCC Workforce with AI-Powered Learning Ecosystems

ansrsource and ANSR Join Forces to Transform India’s GCC Workforce with AI-Powered Learning Ecosystems
By July 1, 2025
EA Sports Teases Long-Awaited Return of College Basketball Video Game After 15-Year Hiatus NCAA Basketball video game series Blake Griffin

EA Sports Teases Long-Awaited Return of College Basketball Video Game After 15-Year Hiatus
By July 1, 2025
Robots Collapse, Glitch, and Get Stretchered Off in World’s First AI-Powered Football Match World Humanoid Robot Games China Bejing

Robots Collapse, Glitch, and Get Stretchered Off in World’s First AI-Powered Football Match
By June 30, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025 Lets Move + 1 Campaign

IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025
By June 20, 2025
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
By June 18, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial 50 Cent’s Ex Daphne Joy in Sean Diddy Combs Trafficking Lawsuit

E! News

Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial
OceanGate CEO Allegedly Orchestrated Fatal Titan Sub Disaster to Cement Legacy, Says Friend OceanGate Titan sub disaster, OceanGate,  Stockton Rush, suicide plot, Titan implosion, Titan sub, Karl Stanley Submersed book, Matthew Gavin Frank, Featured 

Books and Authors

OceanGate CEO Allegedly Orchestrated Fatal Titan Sub Disaster to Cement Legacy, Says Friend
To Top
Loading...