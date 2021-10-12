Amazon Business Announces Great Deals for MSMEs This Great Indian Festival

Bulk discounts and business special deals on a wide range of commercial selection on Amazon Business. Wide range of commercial products in categories like smartphones, appliances, TVs, consumer electronics, laptops, PCs, home & kitchen and more from top brands. Bonus 5% cashback on orders above INR 50K.









Save up to 40% more on bulk purchases on lakhs of products. Special Corporate Gifting Store’ to cater to all the gifting needs of businesses and their office administrations. Businesses can bulk purchase corporate gifts with ease and convenience. Amazon.in’s biggest month-long celebration the Great Indian Festival that started on Oct 3rd, brings a host of never-seen-before deals & offers on unique products from lakhs of sellers, Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) and popular brands.

Amazon Business customers can get amazing deals on the widest selection of products from top brands across categories including smartphones, appliances, TVs, consumer electronics, laptops, PCs, home & kitchen and more. In addition, business customers have access to new launches and can get special offers on business relevant selection for both gifting and own usage by logging in to their Amazon Business account. With over 15 Cr GST enabled selection, businesses can save up to 28% more. Businesses buying in bulk can avail up to 40% in quantity discounts. They can also avail a special 5% cashback on a purchase of above INR 50,000.

Along with the deals during Great Indian Festival, Amazon Business has also introduced Corporate Gifting Store’ to cater to business gifting needs. Through this store, customers can bulk purchase corporate gifts with ease and convenience. Businesses will also have the option to customize and personalize corporate gifts according to their needs.

Here are some top offers and deals for Amazon Business customers during the Great Indian Festival from participating sellers:

Extra savings up to 28% with GST input credit on 15+ Cr products

Save up to 40% more with bulk purchase discounts

Save up to 55% more with business specific deals

Commercial Laptops from RDP, HP, Lenovo, Dell starting at INR 19299 with Win 10 Professional

Save INR 4,000 more on 2020 Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic chip

Work from home furniture starting at INR 2599/-

TP-Link Routers starting at INR 849/-

Refrigerators starting INR 6,890/-, double door refrigerators starting INR 18,240/-, side by side refrigerators starting INR 38,249/-

INR 500 off on HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS and Acer laptops

INR 500 off on HP printers

5% off on D-Link and TP-Link routers

INR 500 off on Philips, JBL speakers

5% off on Boat and Noise Headphones

5% off on Cello and Faber Pens

INR 500 off on Noise and Gionee smartwatches

INR 500 off on LG, Bosch and Haier Refrigerator

INR 500 off on Blue Star, Panasonic, Hitachi and Haier ACs

INR 500 off on Whirlpool, Bosch and Haier Refrigerator

5% off on Usha, Havells, Orient and Luminous Fans

INR 500 off on Aquaguard, Eureka Forbes and Panasonic Water Purifier

Top business deals from popular categories:

Personal Computing:

Up to 35% off on Laptops

Up to 50% off on Desktops

Up to 55% off on Monitors

Up to 60% off on Networking Devices

Up to 60% off on PC Accessories

Electronics:

Up to 60% off on Headphones

Up to 50% off on Security Cameras

Up to 40% off on Digital Cameras

Large Appliances:

Up to 50% off on appliances I Top Brands I wide selection I save more with coupons

Up to 40% off on ACs

Refrigerators starting INR 6,890/- I double door refrigerators starting INR 18,240/- I side by side refrigerators starting INR 38,249/-

Up to 38% off on washing machines I starting INR 5,499/- I INR 291/month

Office Products:

Up to 60% off on stationery and office supplies

Office and Home Improvement:

Up to 60% off Office Improvement and Tools

Up to 45% off Tools and Equipment

Up to 25% off Safety and Security

Up to 70% off Cleaning Supplies

Office Furniture:

Starting at INR 2,599/ – WFH furniture

Up to 60% off Office and study furniture

Up to 60% off on Furniture and Mattresses

Up to 50% off on Sofas, Recliners and more

BISS:

Up to 40% off on Industrial Supplies

Testing and Measuring devices starting INR 199

Up to 20% off Janitorial supplies

Occupational Health and Safety starting INR 49

Grocery:

Beverages Up to 30% off

Breakfast cereals & nutrition bars up to 30% off

Dry fruits, nuts & seeds Up to 40% off

Chocolates & Sweets Up to 30% off

Kitchen:

Up to 70% off on Kitchen & Home Appliances

Up to 70% off on Cookware & dining

Starting INR 999 – Mixer grinders

Up to 50% off on Water purifiers

Up to 50% off on Vacuum cleaners

Up to 50% off on Fans

Up to 50% off on Geysers

Up to 60% off on Baking essentials

Up to 60% off on Kitchen Storage essentials

Up to 50% off on Cookware

Up to 60% off on OTGs

Up to 50% off on Dining Sets & bar stools

Up to 50% off on Dinner sets, Cutlery, casseroles, Wine Glasses, Beer Mugs

Home:

Up to 70% off: Lighting solutions

Up to 70% off Home & decor

Up to 70% off: Home Furnishing

Up to 70% off: Home decor

Up to 60% off: Home storage & organization

Amazon.in is an online marketplace and the word store refers to a storefront with selection offered by sellers.’