BMW drives in new M5 Competition in India tagged at Rs 1.61 cr

Press Trust of India
German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched an updated version of the M5 Competition sedan in India priced at Rs 1.61 crore (ex-showroom). The sedan will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked exclusively on the company’s website. The sedan comes retuned chassis, new shock absorbers, track mode, active M differential with centralised intelligent control, bespoke engine mounting, M multifunction seats, and set-up button that come together to offer even better driving dynamics and superior comfort levels.



The BMW M5 Competition comes with a V8 petrol engine which generates 625 hp of power enabling the car to go from 0-100 in 3.3 seconds. “The M badge is boldly set for those who enjoy high performance and superior level of excellence. With the new BMW M5 Competition, we are strengthening our coveted performance portfolio in India,” BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

The model is designed and engineered to offer unmatchable performance and signature attributes of the BMW M brand, he added.


