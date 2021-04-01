EV startup deploys Dassault Syst mes platform

Dassault Syst mes on Wednesday said Bangalore-based electric vehicle (EV) startup Simple Energy has deployed its ‘3DEXPERIENCE platform’ on the cloud through value added partner, EDS Technologies. Simple Energy regulated project management for designing and manufacturing its first electric scooter, Simple Mark 2, through design and governance applications based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, Dassault Syst mes said in a statement. Dassault Syst mes, India Managing Director Deepak NG said, “Globally we see successful startups are integrating mechanical engineering, systems engineering, electronics engineering and creating EV platforms for mobility of the future.









This is an interesting shift in India too as more and more companies are emerging in traditional industries integrating technology and business experience platforms.” He further said, “We want to be a preferred business transformation partner for companies like Simple Energy in domains that will define the consumer experience in mobility of the future.” The company has a complete programme for startups to conceptualise, design, engineer, manufacture, produce and assemble and even digitise sales and marketing activities, Deepak NG added. Simple Energy Founder & CEO Suhas Rajkumar said as the company aims to provide eco-friendly two-wheelers in the budget segment for college students and IT professionals without compromising on the features, every aspect of design of components, chassis and battery development has to be done in-house and made in India to manage costs.

“Our team with the technical knowhow needed a platform to integrate a comprehensive and real-time collaborative view on product engineering, simulation and manufacturing. “Dassault Syst mes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud and brand applications like SOLIDWORKS and CATIA enabled us to work remotely and collaboratively developing a digital mock-up of the complete vehicle with real-time simulation and real-time engagement with the suppliers and manufacturing teams,” Rajkumar added. Simple Energy was part of the SOLIDWORKS for Entrepreneurs programme before migrating to SOLIDWORKS applications for designing the electric scooter through value added partner, Best Engineering Aids & Consultancies, Dassault Syst mes said.