Weber Drivetrain, a technology-driven EV startup for sustainability has announced a strategic Technology Transfer (TT) partnership with China-based Wuxi Lingbo Electronic Technology. Under this collaboration, Weber Drivetrain has committed to the complete MAKE IN INDIA manufacturing of Controller and BMS for electric two-wheeler vehicles. Wuxi Lingbo has granted Weber Drivetrain two innovative patent technologies along with all design, Architecture, Layout, Hardware designs and software, ushering in a new phase of development in the Indian EV market. The EV startup is all geared up to market its set of products by January 2023.

Weber Drivetrain Pvt. Ltd. is a technology-driven organization in the Design, Development, Testing, Validation and Manufacturing of electric motors and controllers for electric vehicles.

On this partnership Prashant Shete, Founder and MD, Weber Drivetrain affirmed, “Amid a sustained government push and increased acceptability of electric vehicles (EV), we at Weber Drivetrain are extremely thrilled to have joined hands with Wuxi Lingbo Electronic Technology. As there is significant pent-up customer demand for us to fulfil, the technology transfer will be valuable for the advancement and upgradation of Controller and BMS for electric vehicles. We also believe that this strategic investment will further deepen our partnership with Wuxi Lingbo in advancing innovation in the electric two-wheelers segment in India.”

“Over the past few years, as demand for new electric two-wheelers vehicles in the Indian market has grown, we have witnessed a rapid expansion of automakers entering the EV space. We are pleased to partner with Weber Drivetrain as this tie-up will empower Wuxi Lingbo Electronic Technology to capitalise on the right opportunity on the business front in India. Besides that, we pledge our full support to Weber Drivetrain on all fronts as they proceed to revolutionize the EV market in India” said company officials, Wuxi Lingbo .

Established in March 2016, Wuxi Lingbo Electronic Technology Co., Ltd is a high-tech company that focuses on the overall solution of the electric control system in the field of electric vehicles. The Wuxi China-based company is a leading technology enterprise in the fields of brushless DC motor (BLDCM), permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) controller (PDU), lithium battery management system (BMS), and vehicle control unit (VCU). Additionally, the Chinese company has an annual output of 1.5 million sets of various controllers and 700,000 sets of BMS.

Last month, Weber Drivetrain marked its first step into the Indian EV market with the launch of its state-of-the-art automated manufacturing facility based in Chakan MIDC, Pune, Maharashtra. Through a combination of in-house and collaborative R&D, Weber Drivetrain committed a total investment of 35 crores in Phase 1 for the establishment of a manufacturing unit under the “MAKE IN INDIA” initiative for the future of E-Mobility. The manufacturing plant will incorporate major automation integration, including the latest semi-robotics and cutting-edge manufacturing machinery, to produce 100% Made in India BLDC HUB Motors and Controllers for Electric Vehicles in accordance with Indian market regulatory standards.

