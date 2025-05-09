Tesla Accused of Manipulating Odometers to Dodge Warranty Repairs in New Lawsuit

Tesla faces fresh legal scrutiny over claims that it manipulates odometer readings in its electric vehicles to end warranty coverage prematurely, potentially saving the company millions in repair costs. The proposed class action, filed by Los Angeles resident Nyree Hinton, accuses the automaker of speeding up odometer readings through software-based algorithms that reflect energy consumption and driver behaviour rather than actual miles driven.

Nyree Hinton alleges that the odometer in his 2020 Tesla Model Y—purchased in December 2022 with 36,772 miles on it—registered distance at a pace far faster than his other vehicles under similar conditions. He claims the digital odometer suggested he was driving 72 miles per day, when in reality, his average daily commute was no more than 20 miles. As a result, his car’s 50,000-mile basic warranty expired far earlier than expected, leaving him with a $10,000 suspension repair bill that he believes Tesla should have covered.

The lawsuit, now moved to the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles from state court, outlines a broader pattern of alleged misconduct by the company, led by billionaire Elon Musk.

“By tying warranty limits and lease mileage caps to inflated ‘odometer’ readings, Tesla increases repair revenue, reduces warranty obligations, and compels consumers to purchase extended warranties prematurely,” the complaint asserts.

Tesla has not issued a public response to the latest claims, and the company, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas, has no dedicated media relations department. However, according to court filings, Tesla has denied all material allegations made in the lawsuit.

If certified, the class action could include over a million Tesla drivers in California alone. Nyree Hinton is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for these affected consumers.

The lawsuit is not Tesla’s first legal entanglement related to vehicle performance metrics. In a separate case from March 2024, the company faced accusations of exaggerating the driving range of its EVs. However, a federal judge in Oakland ruled that those plaintiffs must pursue individual arbitration instead of a class action, weakening the collective legal push.

Tesla’s innovative, software-driven approach to automotive design has long set it apart from traditional automakers. However, this reliance on proprietary software has increasingly come under fire, with critics and consumers alike accusing the company of using its control over data and vehicle systems to the detriment of its customers.

If proven, the odometer manipulation claims could further damage Tesla’s reputation, especially when the company faces increased scrutiny over quality control, customer service, and transparency. The case Hinton v. Tesla Inc et al., No. 25-02877, now proceeding in California federal court, could serve as a pivotal moment in how legal systems address the growing complexities of software-driven vehicle systems.

As the electric vehicle giant continues to lead the charge into a tech-dominated future of transportation, it may also encounter a growing list of legal and ethical roadblocks.