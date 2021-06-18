World’s first flying electric race car takes test flight in Australia

World’s first flying electric race car Alauda Airspeeder Mk3 has taken test flights in Australia, ahead of the proposed series that would involve remotely piloted flying electric cars.









Alauda Airspeeder Mk3, a four-metre-long multicopter weighing 130 kg, took its first unmanned test flights in the South Australian desert. The testing took place under the observation of Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority, who certified the aircraft. The firm has worked with the regulator to ensure compliance to all required procedures while developing robust safety protocols. The aircraft’s thrust-to-weight ratio exceeds some of the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft.

Depending on the conditions, these vehicles will have the ability to reach top speeds of 124 miles per hour (200 km/h). It can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds,The aircraft even has space for a cockpit that could host a human pilot but as of now it is robotically controlled by a “telerobotic avatar”. So basically, a robot flies the vehicle.

Alauda Aeronautics founder Matthew Pearson said he plans on starting the racing series in a Formula One–style, with up to 10 aircraft flying in the air at the same time. Three races are already scheduled for 2021, though the locations haven’t been finalised. The company is planning for a crewed showcase as early as 2022. In 2019, Pearson stated his ambition to ‘create the world’s first racing series for electric flying cars’ in 2019. Two years on, his goal has been realized in the invention of the Alauda Mk3.

“The Alauda Aeronautics Mk3 is the world’s first performance eVTOL craft, It is the result of the very best minds working with focus to accelerate a mobility revolution. Racing will take this a step further and we cannot wait to compete with elite teams to show the world the dynamic potential of these incredible performance race-crafts.” he said in a press release