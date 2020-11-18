Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga crosses 5.5 lakh units sales mark

Auto

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga crosses 5.5 lakh units sales mark

Press Trust of India
Published on

Auto major Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said its next-gen Ertiga multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), has crossed 5.5 lakh cumulative sales milestone since its launch in November 2018. Powered by a 1.5L K-series petrol engine, the next gen Ertiga is equipped with Smart Hybrid and automatic transmission technology. It also has a factory-fitted S-CNG option. “The remarkable milestone of 5.5 lakh sales is a testimony of its success,” Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.




MSI had introduced the Ertiga model for the first time in India in April 2012 and became the highest selling MPV with 20 per cent repeat customers. “While making a purchase decision, customers often cross consider MPVs with UVs. Despite being cross-considered with top selling UVs in the country, Ertiga has dominated the market and increased its market share in the segment,” Srivastava added.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self Reliance)

Tax collection trend showing signs of pick up, economy on recovery path: Finance Secy

News

‘Travel restrictions reason for JPC no-show’, says Amazon, rubbishes media reports

COVID19

COVID-19 makes some really sick, and some recover unscathed
To Top
Loading...