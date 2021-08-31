Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Maruti Suzuki’s Sep production to be affected due to semiconductor shortage

Maruti Suzuki's Sep production to be affected due to semiconductor shortage

Auto

Maruti Suzuki’s Sep production to be affected due to semiconductor shortage

Press Trust of India
Published on

The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it expects vehicle production in September to be just 40 per cent of its normal output due to the shortage of semiconductor chips.



“Owing to a supply constraints of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of September in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd. (SMG) in Gujarat,” MSI said in a regulatory filing. Though the situation is quite dynamic, it is currently estimated that the total vehicle production volume across both locations could be around 40 per cent of normal production, it added.

Also read: Centre’s Gatishakti programme to create huge job opportunities

The company’s production capacity at Gurgaon and Manesar plants in Haryana is around 15 lakh units per annum. SMG Gujarat, which supplies vehicles exclusively to MSI, has an additional installed production capacity of 7.5 lakh units per annum. According to the company’s sales data, Maruti Suzuki India had sold 1,62,462 units in July 2021.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ampere Vehicles achieves landmark 1-lakh EV customer base across 400 towns

Electric Vehicle

Ampere Vehicles achieves landmark 1-lakh EV customer base across 400 towns
B2B startup Apnaklub gets USD 3 mn in funding from Sequoia Capital India's Surge

Funding News

B2B startup Apnaklub gets USD 3 mn in funding from Sequoia Capital India’s Surge
Climate change is affecting every region on Earth in multiple ways: IPCC Report

Environment

Climate change is affecting every region on Earth in multiple ways: IPCC Report
To Top
Loading...