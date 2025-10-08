Indian Man Fighting With Russian Forces Surrenders to Ukrainian Army, Kyiv Claims

An Indian citizen allegedly fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine has surrendered to the Ukrainian military, according to a video released by Kyiv’s 63rd Mechanised Brigade on Tuesday.

In the clip, circulated on Telegram, a young man identifies himself as Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein, a 22-year-old from Morbi, Gujarat. Speaking in Russian while wearing a red T-shirt, Hussein claims he was sent to the battlefield to avoid imprisonment after being convicted on drug charges in Russia. “He studied in Russia, but got caught with drugs. And in order not to go to prison, he went to war,” the Ukrainian brigade said in its post, accusing Moscow of “actively recruiting foreigners into their army.”

The Ukrainian military added that Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein shared his story voluntarily after being taken into custody.







Kyiv Accuses Moscow of Using Foreign Recruits

The Ukrainian Army’s claim aligns with earlier reports of India’s growing concern over the recruitment of its nationals into Russia’s armed forces. According to Indian officials, over 150 Indians have been enlisted to fight for Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Many were reportedly lured by false job offers, promises of residency, or short-term contracts that led instead to frontline deployment. At least 12 Indians have died, 96 have been discharged, and 16 remain unaccounted for, according to data from India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India Seeks Verification and Response

While Kyiv’s claim has not been independently verified, sources in New Delhi told the Hindustan Times that the Indian embassy in Kyiv is working to authenticate the video. “No formal communication has been received from Ukrainian authorities,” one source said.

The MEA previously said it had “strongly urged” Moscow to release and repatriate 27 Indian nationals serving with Russian forces. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal cautioned Indian citizens to avoid “temptations or employment opportunities” that could lead them to join the Russian army. “We have taken up the matter vigorously with our mission in Russia and with the authorities in Moscow,” Jaiswal said. “Our nationals must be released and brought back at the earliest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Independent (@the.independent)

Diplomatic Context: Modi-Putin Ties Continue

Despite these incidents, India’s strategic partnership with Russia remains intact. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called President Vladimir Putin to extend birthday wishes and discuss bilateral cooperation, reaffirming what both countries describe as a “special and privileged strategic partnership.”

Spoke with my friend President Putin and conveyed warm birthday greetings and best wishes for his good health and long life. Deeply appreciate his personal commitment to deepening India–Russia ties over the years.@KremlinRussia_E — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2025

Modi is expected to host Putin in India this December for a summit aimed at deepening defense, trade, and energy ties.

However, the latest revelation threatens to add a moral and diplomatic wrinkle to that relationship — especially if more cases of coerced or deceptive recruitment of Indians into Russia’s war effort emerge.

For now, the fate of Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein remains unclear. Kyiv has not confirmed whether he will be treated as a prisoner of war or repatriated, but his case underscores a troubling trend: foreign nationals caught in a conflict not of their making.