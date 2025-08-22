GIFT City IFSC Fund Commitments Projected to Cross USD 100 Billion by 2030: PMS Bazaar

India’s ambition to position itself as a global financial powerhouse is gaining momentum, with GIFT City’s IFSC (International Financial Services Centre) projected to cross USD 100 billion in fund commitments by 2030, according to alternative investment platform PMS Bazaar.

Conceived during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, GIFT City has grown into a symbol of India’s financial globalization journey. What was once a bold concept is today a thriving hub attracting global fund managers, NRIs, and cross-border investors.







Rapid Growth in Fund Ecosystem

As of June 30, 2025, GIFT IFSC had 177 registered fund management entities overseeing more than 270 funds and schemes, including Category I, II, III AIFs and Venture Capital funds. Category III AIFs alone nearly tripled commitments in a year, reaching USD 10.15 billion by June 2025.

According to IFSCA data, total asset management commitments and AUM stood at USD 23.5 billion, with projections indicating a 35% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This trajectory points toward USD 100 billion in commitments by 2030, powered by reforms introduced under the Finance Act 2025 that significantly enhanced GIFT City’s competitiveness as a fund management hub.

Voices of Leadership

“GIFT City is at the forefront of India’s financial globalization journey. With a robust regulatory framework, tax-efficient structures, and rising international investor participation, we are shaping India’s position in the global financial architecture,” said Shri Sanjay Kaul, IAS, Managing Director & Group CEO of GIFT City.

Echoing this optimism, R. Pallavarajan, Founder of PMS Bazaar, stated, “GIFT City is no longer a concept but a catalyst. With policy clarity and NRI & global investor appetite, India can build a USD 100 billion fund management hub right here at home.”

GIFT City Funds Conclave 2025

The announcement comes ahead of the GIFT City Funds Conclave 2025.

The event will convene policymakers, fund managers, NRIs, and global investors to deliberate on strategies for building borderless portfolios and scaling India’s fund management ecosystem.

Keynote addresses include Shri Sanjay Kaul, IAS and K. Rajaraman, Chairman of IFSCA, who will outline policy directions. Industry leaders such as Hiren Ved (Alchemy Investment Management LLP), along with experts from Axis AMC, Mirae Asset, HDFC AMC, Deloitte, Phillip Ventures IFSC, and others, will discuss themes ranging from cross-border investments and global multi-asset allocation to family office strategies, SME financing, and deep tech fund administration.

India’s Global Finance Aspirations

The conclave underscores India’s commitment to positioning GIFT City as the preferred gateway for global wealth creation and fund management. With tax efficiency, policy clarity, and international investor confidence, GIFT City is rapidly emerging as a serious competitor to financial hubs like Singapore, Dubai, and Luxembourg.

By 2030, if projections hold, GIFT City will not only have achieved its USD 100 billion milestone but also firmly established India on the global financial map.